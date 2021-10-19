Britney Spears Planning Lavish $1 Million ‘Freedom Bash’?

Britney Spears is finally out from under the control of her father. As her conservatorship situation changes for the better, one report says she’s planning a $1 million party to celebrate. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Big-Ticket Shindig’s A Dig At Departing Dad’

According to the National Enquirer, Spears is planning a $1 million celebration just to stick it to her father, Jamie Spears. Her victory lap started earlier this month when she and Sam Asghari took a trip to Tahiti. Spears is reportedly sparing no expense for the celebration, and she’s asked Paris Hilton for help with the rollout.

With Hilton on board, a source says, “You KNOW it’s going to be one heck of a party.” The trip to Tahiti is just the start of the festivities. “She and Sam want to coordinate with Cher, Miley Cyrus, and other high-profile supports of the #FreeBritney movement for a kick-ass party in LA.” The party will likely double as an engagement party, but you shouldn’t expect to see any family member at the bash.

What’s Next For Britney Spears?

Who budgets for multi-month long “celebrations?” This story is trying to lump a nonexistent upcoming party with Britney Spears’ actual vacation getaway. It’s a weak attempt to bolster a story that lacks any evidence whatsoever.

Every tabloid is anxious to reveal what Spears will do next, but they don’t have a clue. OK! promised a “bombshell TV interview,” but no hard plans are in the works. Spears has alluded to doing a tell-all, but quickly said, “I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life.”

Spears’ post is useful for the party story because it proves Spears is not looking to be the center of the conversation. She wants to lay low, get married, and enjoy her freedom. As Spears wrote in another recent Instagram post, “Do what makes you happy.” She hasn’t been a partygoer since before her conservatorship, and it doesn’t look like she’s anxious to return to that scene.

Other Tall Tales

The Enquirer has consistently proven it should not be trusted with Spears stories. Back in May, it claimed Spears’ conservatorship could double because she spoke out. That’s simply not how these things work. It also attacked her weight in April, and it reported in 2019 that she and Asghari had broken up. They didn’t break up, but these trashy stories are still a common sight.

Spears deserves a huge party with all of her close friends, but between COVID-19 and her choice to stay out of the spotlight, it doesn’t look to be happening right now. Throw in the Enquirer’s wretched reputation and there’s no reason to believe this story.