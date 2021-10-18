Britney Spears Pushing For Kevin Federline To Be Questioned By FBI?

Is Britney Spears taking legal action against her ex-husband Kevin Federline? One tabloid claims Spears wants him questioned by the FBI. Let’s take a look at the accusations against Federline.

Britney Spears Taking Another Look At Years-Old Custody Battle?

This week, Us Weekly reports the New York Times’s latest documentary on Britney Spears has opened a legal can of worms. The documentary, Controlling Britney Spears, dropped the bombshell claims that Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, was tracking his daughter’s every move and even bugged her bedroom. “She’s now pushing full steam ahead to have her father investigated [by the FBI] for violating her privacy and threatening to attempt to extort her,” an insider dishes.

“There are also whispers she wants Kevin Federline questioned [because she believes] he was working with Jamie to manipulate her. She says he used their two kids as pawns and also used information that could only be gained by surveillance, that he should never have been privy to.” Another source adds, “Placing recorded devices in Britney’s bedroom, as alleged in Controlling Britney Spears are extremely serious. Agents will want to speak to Jamie, Britney, and her bodyguards.”

FBI Calling Kevin Federline In For Questioning?

While the FBI is looking into allegations made in Controlling Britney Spears, Kevin Federline’s name hasn’t come up at all in relation to the alleged “bugging.” In fact, Federline has kept his distance from Jamie Spears. After Jamie got into an altercation with one of Spears’ sons, a judge granted Federline a restraining order forbidding Jamie from seeing Spears’ children. Knowing about Federline and Jamie’s contentious relationship, we seriously doubt they were in cahoots in the alleged illegal activity.

Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, attested to this fact. “There hasn’t been much interaction between Jamie and Kevin to begin with because the only interaction that [Kevin] has [with that side] is regarding the kids,” said Kaplan. He also explained that the changes made to Spears’ conservatorship won’t affect her and Federline’s custody arrangement. “If the conservatorship is lifted, I don’t view that as being an automatic change of circumstances that is going to change the custody order of the case,” Kaplan remarked. Given what we know about Spears’ legal situation, any legal action against Federline would be pointless.

The Tabloids On Britney Spears

The tabloids have only muddied the waters when it comes to Britney Spears. Not too long ago, Woman’s Day claimed Spears was getting back together with Justin Timberlake. Then the National Enquirer reported Spears was gaining weight in order to have a baby. And more recently, OK! alleged Spears was planning to do a tell-all interview with her fiance Sam Asghari. Clearly, the magazines have no insight into Spears’ personal life.