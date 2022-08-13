Dubious Insider Says Britney Spears’ Husband Being Slammed For Supposedly ‘Overinflated Ego’

Is Britney Spears‘ husband getting a big head after the premiere of his latest film? According to one tabloid, Sam Asghari‘s new ego is starting to bug Spears. Let’s check in on the newlyweds.

Sam Asghari ‘Sprouts Toxic Ego’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports that after tying the knot with Britney Spears, Sam Asghari is finally getting his time in the spotlight. The actor’s recent turn in Mel Gibson’s film Hot Seat has gotten the ball rolling on his acting career, and he’s apparently certain he’s going to make it big. But sources say Asghari is letting the attention go straight to his head. “Sam’s flying high than a kite,” an insider spills. “He’s always thought he was destined to do great things—even before he met Britney. But his boasting is turning people left and right.”

But regardless of his attitude, things are apparently looking good for his future. “Sam’s getting a mountain of scripts sent to him, and he’s even got Britney reading them to help him find his next project!” a spy reveals. “Britney is not letting him see her roll her eyes. He’s been there for her during her many lows—and she wants to be supportive.”

Britney Spears ‘Rolling Her Eyes’ At Husband?

Considering the latest news about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, this story is absolutely ludicrous. Instead of making headlines for his massive ego, Asghari has been in the news lately for supporting Spears in a nasty feud with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Federline claimed that his and Spears’ two sons haven’t wanted to see her lately. He went on to criticize Spears for posting semi-nude photos on Instagram, insisting that the publicity surrounding them has hurt their sons’ social lives. Regardless of if Federline’s statements were true or if the criticism was even warranted, his decision to handle this through the media instead of through private channels has left Spears and Asghari dealing with the fallout.

“Only one word: HURTFUL,” Spears wrote on an Instagram story. “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children.” She added that Federline’s statement was hypocritical considering his previous support of Spears’ abusive conservatorship. In his own Instagram story, Asghari backed up his wife, insisting Federline was out of line calling Spears out so publicly.

So, where is the part about Asghari being an egomaniac? Where is the media’s coverage of Asghari’s allegedly bloated sense of self-worth? Unsurprisingly, these criticisms remain exclusive to the tabloids. Despite having plenty of reasons to boast, Asghari has remained remarkably humble given his newfound fame. Time will only tell how his career progresses, but if it counts for anything, Asghari has at least caught the tabloids’ attention.

The Tabloid On Britney Spears

Of course, this story is pretty run of the mill for the National Enquirer. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed Spears was starving herself to lose weight quickly. Then the magazine reported Spears had a crush on Justin Bieber, and it was driving Asghari crazy. And most recently, the publication alleged Spears regretted marrying Asghari so quickly. Given the tabloid’s past reporting, we’re confident there was no truth to its latest tale.

