Britney Spears’ California Mansion Falsely Listed for Sale by Hackers

Britney Spears’ mansion hit the market on Monday, sparking fan theories that she’s ready to ditch California for good. However, the “Toxic” singer isn’t going anywhere.

Sources informed TMZ on Monday that the former teen idol, now 42, has no plans to sell her Southern California mansion, despite its initial listing appearing on various real estate websites.

The outlet reported that an individual breached the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and posted a fraudulent listing. This misinformation was subsequently picked up by other real estate platforms, including Realtor.com and Zillow, causing the fake listing to spread rapidly.

The website reports that the fraudulent listings for the mansion of the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer were priced at just under $9 million. Sources informed the outlet that management for Spears was made aware of the listing, which featured the names of several prominent real estate agents.

Brit’s team contacted the agents, who revealed that they had no involvement in any potential sale of the mansion, according to insider sources. Following this information, the fake real estate listings were promptly removed from the MLS.

Of course, the mansion’s interior is practically a second home to Spears fans. They’ve watched her dance routines from there on Instagram regularly for some time now.

Britney Spears frequently posts not at all embarrassing dance routines from her mansion on Instagram. (Image via Instagram / Britney Spears)

Britney Spears Purchased Her Mansion in 2015

Meanwhile, Spears purchased the property in 2015 for $7.4 million. Spanning 13,264 square feet across 20 acres, this Italian villa boasts impressive amenities, including a spacious wine cellar, a tennis court, and an infinity pool with a spa area.

In June 2022, Spears married her now-ex-husband Sam Asghari at their home, surrounded by a number of celebrity guests, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore. The singer and actor finalized their divorce this past May.

The mansion blunder follows a recent beef between Spears and Ozzy Osbourne.

Earlier this month, Ozzy Osbourne expressed his frustration with Britney Spears’ social media activity on The Osbournes podcast, stating he was “fed up” with her videos. When Sharon asked if her dancing was the problem, he emphatically replied, “Every f—ing day.”

This prompted Spears to push back on Instagram. “Number 1) I hardly ever dance….” she wrote. “And number 2) I’m not poor at all!!!”

She added, “Tell the Osbourne family, who is the most boring family known to mankind, to kindly f— off!!”

The Prince of Darkness offered up an apology… then doubled down almost in the same breath.

“I’m so sorry for making that comment,” Ozzy said on the July 29th episode of his podcast. “However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same f—ing dance every day. Change a few movements.”