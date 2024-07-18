bride-to-be-severely-injured-in-nightclub-explosion-during-her-bachelorette-party

A bride-to-be is fighting for her life following a nightclub explosion during her bachelorette party.

According to her cousin, Monique, who launched a GoFundMe, Ffion Price was at the Pachamama nightclub in the heart of France’s capital on July 6 when the establishment “experienced a freak and horrific incident” that turned the bride-to-be’s world upside down.

The nightclub’s owners revealed the explosion was caused by a scooter battery imploding in a private area on the fourth floor.

Ffion, who is from Brynmawr, south Wales, sustained injuries, including a fractured skull, a fracture in her ear, and bleeding on the brain that required immediate surgery. She is also staying in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Ffion was set to marry her fiance Christopher next month.

“Understandably, Ffion and her family are distraught,” Monique said. “Especially since she and her fiancé Chris are due to get married next month.”

The GoFundMe funds will be used to help Ffion’s family with transport and accommodations while in Paris as treatment continues.

“I am also hoping to make Ffion’s return home as comfortable as possible,” Monique shared.”And to aid her recovery so she can marry the love of her life in just six weeks. All donations will go directly to Sarah, Ffion’s mom.”

It was reported by Le Parisien that three people on the ground floor of the nightclub were injured. This was due to a section of the establishment collapsed from the explosion.

The nightclub owner confirmed that 140 people were in the venue at the same time. The establishment closed on Sunday, July 7, at around 2:50 a.m. It reopened just a few days later.

The GoFundMe has generated £14,173 from 618 donations.

Fiancé of Bride-to-Be Involved in Paris Nightclub Explosion Speaks Out

Days after the nightclub explosion, Ffion Price’s fiancé Chris Dunne spoke out.

Dunne stated on Facebook that he was “overwhelmed by the support” of everyone who donated to the GoFundMe. “We can’t thank you enough,” he wrote. “So proud of her”

The media outlet reported that the Pachamama Paris nightclub near the historic Place de la Bastille. The two other people were injured in the explosion only sustained bruises. Their injuries were treated without having to be taken to the hospital.

The owner of the scooter was later questioned by the authorities.

Although not physically injured, some of the patrons of the nightclub were left distressed and traumatized by the explosion.