Brian Wilson Is A ‘Prisoner In His Own Body’ After Multiple Surgeries, Back Problems?

Has Brian Wilson lost mobility due to his crippling back pain? One magazine claims the former Beach Boy won’t ever walk again. Let’s take a closer look at the rumor.

Brian Wilson ‘Confined To A Wheelchair’?

This week, the Globe reports Beach Boys member Brian Wilson is a “prisoner in his own body” due to his severe back pain and “devastating emotional disorders.” Sources tell the magazine that every step is agony for the singer and he “rarely ventures out of his house and can no longer drive,” adding, “Brian can still play piano and sing. But that’s about it.”

Wilson has undergone multiple surgeries in an effort to correct his back issues, but nothing has relieved his pain. “I have been having some issues with my back that have very recently gotten worse,” Wilson tweeted after postponing his tour in 2018. “It runs in my family. [My brother] Carl had back problems as well. My doctors have told me that I need to have back surgery immediately.”

The magazine then recounts the many pitfalls of Wilson’s journey that have landed him in such a poor condition. But the outlet admits that a representative for Wilson has denied that he’s been crippled by his health issues. According to the rep he “is not in any pain whatsoever” although “for a few years” he used “a walking device to get around.”

Brian Wilson Left ‘A Wreck’ By Multiple Surgeries?

This report is completely misleading. First of all, Wilson is not confined to a wheelchair. The photo the tabloid used was taken in 2016 while his back problems were at their worst. Five years later, Wilson seems to be doing much better. The singer even returned to the road this week and is performing again. It’s obvious Wilson is fully capable of getting around day-to-day, and he certainly isn’t “trapped in a wheelchair” as the outlet asserts.

But Wilson isn’t just performing. He also released a documentary over the summer about his life experiences. The film was well received and had appearances from Elton John, Nick Jonas, Bruce Springsteen, Linda Perry, and more. At 79 years old, the musician still isn’t retired. Instead of celebrating the musician for triumphing over his hardships, the tabloid decided to exploit his past health problems for financial gain. This outlet’s intentions were completely shameful, and nothing it says should be taken seriously.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Health Issues

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve caught the Globe fibbing about celebrities’ health. Earlier this year, the outlet reported that there were “grave fears” for Dick Van Dyke’s health. Then the magazine alleged Kirstie Alley’s friends were fearing for her health after her recent weight gain. The tabloid also reported Tanya Tucker was on her “last legs.” And more recently, the outlet claimed the Rolling Stones’ latest tour could be devastating to their health. Obviously, the Globe has no expertise and shouldn’t be trusted when it comes to stories about celebrity health.