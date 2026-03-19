Bravo Reality TV Star Arrested on Drug Charges Again

A reality television personality from Bravo has been arrested on drug-related charges for the second time in just a few months.

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Officers took Grace Lilly, 27, who appears on Bravo’s Southern Hospitality, into custody on March 10 in Charleston, South Carolina, both TMZ and PEOPLE revealed. Police charged her with possession of a controlled substance following an investigation tied to a prior incident.

Authorities said the arrest stems from evidence collected during a December 2025 traffic stop, when officers pulled Lilly over for an alleged traffic violation and discovered pills inside a container labeled “Happy Pills.”

During that arrest, officers found “12 circular white pills with a ‘P’ imprint on one side” and “half of an oblong blue pill.”

At the time, Lilly told officers the pills included Xanax and birth control. However, she could not provide clear documentation for the substances.

Subsequent laboratory testing later identified at least some of the pills as clonazepam, a controlled substance commonly prescribed for anxiety and seizure disorders. Investigators used those results to secure a warrant that led to her latest arrest.

Grace Lilly Arrested For The Second Time Within Three Months

This marks Lilly’s second arrest in less than three months. In the earlier case, police also charged her with second-degree harassment after discovering an active warrant during the December stop.

Court records indicate that officials released Lilly after her most recent arrest. Details about her legal status and any plea have not yet been made public, however. She is expected to face further court proceedings in the coming months.

The arrest comes just as Southern Hospitality begins its fourth season, placing renewed attention on Lilly’s personal life and legal troubles. Reports indicate that her struggles with substance use may become part of the show’s ongoing storyline.

Lilly has not publicly commented on the latest charges. Representatives for the reality star also have not responded to media inquiries.

The case remains ongoing as authorities continue to process the charges, and court proceedings move forward.