Brad Pitt Allegedly Unrecognizable After Dropping To 143 Pounds Amid Nasty Custody Battle, Latest Gossip Says

Is Brad Pitt starving to death? One report says he’s dropped a ton of weight because of the tumultuous custody battle with Angelina Jolie. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Angie Finally Breaks Brad!’

According to the National Enquirer, Pitt’s balding and battered after five years in court. He’s looking skeletal when he’s spotted around town. “Brad has been pushing himself so hard and he’s really not taking good care of himself these days,” an insider says. “His clothes are hanging off him, he’s washed out and exhausted the whole time and looks like a ghost.”

Doctors say Pitt’s down to only 143 pounds, all because of his ugly custody battle with Jolie. “He’s really stressed out and depressed,” a source says. To make matters worse, Pitt is still maintaining a very busy schedule. An insider concludes, “He really needs to take some downtime. If he doesn’t, he’s only going to do harm to himself and damage his career as a leading man!”

Is Brad Pitt Losing Weight?

To help legitimize its story, the Enquirer published a photo of Brad Pitt looking skinny. The photo is unnerving because it’s been photoshopped. The tabloid used a photo of Pitt from an April trip to Belgium where he was wearing a facemask. For some reason, it then crudely photoshopped a different photo of his face onto the body. Underhanded tactics like photoshop shatter any trust one can have with this outlet.

Since the photo was taken over half a year ago, this whole novel 143-pound narrative can be dismissed outright. Furthermore, how is the tabloid so sure Pitt’s down to exactly 143 pounds. It sounds like it wanted to be more authoritative than 150, but it’s impossible to know this man’s weight unless he’s been personally weighed. No one who knows Pitt’s exact weight, be it himself a trainer or his actual doctors, would ever speak to this tabloid.

Ultimately, this is just another Enquirer starving to death story. It peddles stories about stars’ low weights constantly. Pitt’s been a sex symbol for decades, so he obviously knows how to take care of his body. This story is absurd.

Switching The Target

Gossip Cop has seen this exact same story applied to Jolie multiple times. She’s been labeled skeletal over the very same custody battle. It’s as if this tabloid just used copy and paste to replace her name with Pitt’s for this hit piece.

Last year, we busted this tabloid’s story about Pitt’s outrage at Nicole poturalski for leaking his custody battle secrets. Poturalski didn’t say a word about Pitt, so that was obviously false. The Enquirer simply has no idea what it’s talking about.

Our Favorite Holiday Deals

Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today With These Amazing Gift Baskets Perfect For Everyone On Your List

The Best Hostess Gifts Of 2021

The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More