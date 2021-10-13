Brad Pitt Snubbing George Clooney Over His Drinking Habit?

Is Brad Pitt breaking ties with longtime close friend George Clooney? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing, as it claims Clooney’s drinking habits are something Pitt is dead set on avoiding. Gossip Cop investigates to find out what’s really going on between the two.

Is Brad Pitt Leaving ‘Booze-Swilling’ Pals Behind?

A recent story from OK! entitled “Brad & Bradley’s Snooty Sober Squad” alleges Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper have been “bonding over sobriety” lately. As a result, one insider close to the actor says, Pitt is leaving his “booze-swilling pals out in the cold!” The magazine notes that Cooper has been sober since age 29 and helped Pitt stop drinking after his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Now, Pitt doesn’t want “any form of temptation,” the source claims, meaning he’s distancing himself from close friend George Clooney. “It’s apparent they’re going out of their way to avoid certain people,” the tipster reveals about Pitt and Cooper. Apparently, Clooney “loves to party, and drinking is a part of that. But Brad can’t hang around those types anymore,” the insider leaks. Although the source claims Pitt and Cooper aren’t “ganging up” on Clooney, “they have high standards when it comes to who’s allowed into their little social club!”

Brad Pitt, George Clooney No Longer Friends?

Unlike most stories published by OK!, this one actually contains some truth in it. Brad Pitt has indeed maintained a commitment to being sober and did receive some help with that change from Cooper. However, it was recently announced that Pitt and Clooney will be shooting a new movie together, so it’s entirely impossible for the two actors to not be speaking.

The outlet makes it seem like Pitt and Cooper altogether avoid people if they drink alcohol. Pitt and Clooney have been friends for years; just because Clooney drinks doesn’t mean their friendship is automatically tarnished. Both Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper have had sober and non-sober friends in the years since they stopped drinking, so there’s no reason to suddenly shun a co-star. This narrative just doesn’t make sense.

Brad Pitt Rumors Are Frequent

While there may be some truth to the outlet’s mention of Pitt’s sobriety, the actor has still had a ton of false media coverage in the past. For example, in 2019, one outlet alleged that while Pitt was getting sober, he relapsed on weed. According to insiders, Pitt went “too deep into method acting” and smoked to “match his high-altitude role.” Gossip Cop debunked this story right away, which goes to show how far out some tabloid stories can be and how little these outlets know about what actually happens behind the scenes.