Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie In ‘Forbidden Romance’ On ‘Babylon’ Set?

Are Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie engaged in a secret on-set romance? One tabloid’s cover story claims Robbie is having an affair with the Fight Club star — and her husband doesn’t know a thing. Let’s check in on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars.

Brad Pitt ‘Falling In Love’ With Margot Robbie?

This week’s edition of In Touch reports Brad Pitt is falling for Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, but there’s one thing keeping them apart: Robbie has a husband. Now that Pitt and Robbie are reuniting for their third film together, the romantic tension is reaching a fever pitch. “Hollywood has gone into meltdown over rumors that he’s fallen for Margot,” an “industry source” dishes. “Reuniting on Babylon has brought them closer again. They can’t stop themselves.”

While Pitt is trying to keep his infatuation with Robbie under wraps, it’s become an open secret on set. “Everyone knows what’s going on,” the tipster confides. “It’s hard for women to resist Brad, and Margo is just stunning. The fact that she’s unavailable probably makes her even more attractive to Brad. He can get anything he wants, so she’s a challenge to him.”

But Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley, isn’t dense. “He’s on edge about his wife and Brad working long hours on the set, and he’s gotten into enormous bust-ups with her about it,” the insider reveals. “Things between Margot and Tom got so heated that she said she wouldn’t take the role if it made him uncomfortable. He ultimately felt guilty, though, sucked it up and told Margot to go for it.”

But Ackerley isn’t the only one who’s uncomfortable. Apparently, Angelina Jolie, Pitt’s ex-wife, doesn’t like it either. “Angie doesn’t want Brad back, but it burns her to see him happy — and, suddenly, what they had wasn’t so unique.” Finally, the source relents, “Absolutely nothing may end up happening between them, but let’s put it this way — it wouldn’t be surprising if it did.”

Margot Robbie And Brad Pitt ‘Can’t Stop Themselves’?

This report is a total bait-and-switch. While the cover promises Pitt and Robbie are in a “forbidden romance” and they “can’t stop themselves,” the actual article only claims that they might be flirting. The outlet even admits that Brad Pitt’s rep denied the story. While this tabloid certainly isn’t the first to start the rumor that Pitt has eyes for Robbie, there’s never been any evidence to support it. Pitt and Robbie are actors — and they’re some of the best at what they do. We seriously doubt they’re engaging in any kind of unprofessional behavior.

Besides, what kind of “industry insider” has the scoop about Pitt’s intimate feelings, Ackerley’s discomfort, and Angelina Jolie’s annoyance? This was an incredibly poor attempt to stir up drama, and we aren’t falling for it. It’s painfully obvious there was no story here, and we’re sure Robbie and Ackerley don’t appreciate such an insulting portrait of their marriage.

The Tabloid On Brad Pitt

But this is far from the first time In Touch has been wrong about Brad Pitt. Last year, the outlet alleged Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were back together. Then the tabloid reported Aniston and Pitt were working on a secret project together. And more recently, the publication alleged Pitt was dating Andra Day. Obviously, the tabloid has no insight into Pitt’s love life.