Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie ‘Getting Cozy Again’ Per Report

Are Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie dating? One report says the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood co-stars have reignited their fling. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Sizzling Chemistry’

According to Woman’s Day, Pitt and Robbie can’t stay away from one another. They’re set to collaborate once more in Babylon, which has started filming in Los Angeles. A source says, “There’s an obvious connection between them.” The two sparked rumors a few years ago, the source explains, “because they were always flirting with each other.”

One person who’s not excited by the actors’ reunion is Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley, as the tabloid hints that all the time away from his wife due to the pandemic has affected the relationship. A source says, “Margot denied anything happened with Brad before… but the whispers did spark a rough patch in the marriage.” Ackerley is apparently convinced that Robbie has a crush on the Interview with the Vampire star, so he’s “driving her crazy” with constant questions and check-ins.

Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Go For Round Two?

You’d think being happily married would make rumors like this impossible, but you’d be wrong. A rep for Pitt said “nothing happened” between the two actors, and there’s no reason to think these professionals can’t work civilly once more. It wasn’t long ago that tabloids were promoting a rivalry between them, so there’s very little decorum amongst tabloids on their relationship.

We also read a lot about Pitt and Robbie having undeniable chemistry, but this ignores how much they’ve actually acted opposite each other. They share zero scenes in The Big Short and don’t interact very much in Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood either. This isn’t exactly Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

What’s Up With Margot Robbie’s Husband?

Tom Ackerley, like Julia Roberts’ husband Danny Moder, is an unknown name to most folks. He’s a successful producer with credits on I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman to name a few. Tabloids treat him like a jealous punching bag who’s wary of his successful wife working with any man. This narrative is problematic and totally bogus.

For one thing, Ackerley and Robbie did not spend their entire pandemic apart as this tabloid suggests, as they were seen together out walking their dog. These rumors persist because both are private people, so much so that Robbie even mentioning him becomes news. They’ve been married for years, have gone into business with each other, and are still very much in love.

Other Tall Tales

Gossip Cop has debunked this pairing too many times to count. Back in 2019, this very outlet claimed Robbie and Pitt were secretly hooking up. We pointed out that Pitt’s sobriety and Robbie’s marriage made that impossible. Just about every tabloid took a crack at this pairing, with stories about forbidden romance and love confessions happening on a weekly basis.

As for Pitt, Woman’s Day maintains that he’s engaged to Jennifer Aniston or pining for Alia Shawkat. It can’t make up its mind on who Pitt should be dating at any given time. This lack of consistency exposes how little it really knows. Pitt and Robbie are friends and co-workers, but there’s nothing scandalous going on.