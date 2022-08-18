Shady Source Claims Brad Pitt Supposedly Made ‘Peace Offering’ To Son Maddox On 21st Birthday

Is Brad Pitt trying to reconnect with his son Maddox? According to one report, the Bullet Train actor reached out to his oldest son on his 21st birthday. Here’s what we know about Pitt’s alleged “peace offering.”

Brad Pitt Makes ‘Last Ditch Effort’ With Maddox?

This week, Life & Style reports Brad Pitt wants to make things right with his oldest son Maddox. His adoptive son with Angelina Jolie just turned 21, and sources say the Ad Astra star didn’t want to let the occasion pass without reaching out. “Brad sent Maddox a gift for his birthday and a loving note hoping to finally make amends but hasn’t heard anything back yet. Not even a thank you text,” an insider dishes. “It’s upsetting to Brad. He really misses his son but has seemingly hit a wall.”

Things went haywire for the father and son after an apparent altercation on a private jet that drove Jolie to file for divorce. And, according to the article, the rest of Pitt and Jolie’s children—including Pax, who recently turned 18—have fallen in line. “Brad is accusing Angie of brainwashing their sons into thinking he’s a terrible human being,” the snitch confides. “Brad often feels nostalgic about the amazing times he had with Maddox… He had really hoped to repair their relationship.”

Brad Pitt Accused Ex Of ‘Brainwashing’ Their Kids?

Here’s the deal: We haven’t had any credible updates about Pitt and Jolie’s custody battle since Jolie managed to reverse a judge’s joint-custody ruling by having the them dismissed from the case. So, given how hard it’s been to find genuine updates on the couple’s arrangement, we seriously doubt this rag just blew the story wide open.

From what we can tell, ever since Jolie served him with divorce papers, Pitt cleaned up, got sober, and has been fighting for a relationship with his kids. It might be too little too late to save his relationship with Maddox—we have no clue. But that is an extremely private matter that we are not entitled to know about.

Pitt reportedly flew to Italy this summer to be there for his twins’ fourteenth birthday. And the actor recently gushed to Vanity Fair about his daughter Zahara. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests,” Pitt said of his third eldest child.

It’s clear Pitt is still making an effort to be a part of his children’s lives, so we aren’t buying this story about him just now making some kind of “peace offering.” And while we’re still anxiously awaiting updates on the couple’s custody battle, spreading unverified rumors like this is just irresponsible and hurtful.

Of course, we know better than to trust anything Life & Style says about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Last year, the outlet reported Jolie was trying to sabotage Pitt’s relationship with Jennifer Aniston. Then the magazine claimed Aniston was cheating on Pitt. And just a few weeks ago, the publication alleged Jolie was doing everything she could to keep the kids away from Pitt. Clearly, Life & Style isn’t really keeping tabs on the former couple.

