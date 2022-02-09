Brad Pitt Reportedly Has A New Celebrity ‘Secret Lover,’ And She’s His Neighbor

Has Brad Pitt found romance once again? Rumor has it Pitt is dating the girl next door. Here’s what we know about Pitt’s new celebrity girlfriend.

Brad Pitt Has A New ‘Secret Lover’?

This week, Who reports Brad Pitt may have gone through two of the highest-profile divorces in recent memory, but he hasn’t given up on love. As he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie sort out custody of their five young children, there’s been plenty of speculation about his dating life. And while some have theorized that he’s rekindling his romance with Jennifer Aniston or even striking up an unlikely kinship with actress Alia Shawkat, this tabloid suggests Pitt has found love a little closer to home.

Last June, Instagram gossip account Deux Moi reported Pitt had secretly been seeing Swedish singer Lykke Li. Then, a source told The Sun, “Brad and Lykke have been able to fly under the radar so easily because they’re neighbors.” The outlet also references a report from Us Weekly, explaining that media attention has taken a huge toll on Pitt’s personal life.

Pitt is apparently ready to “find that special someone to be with long-term,” but he “hates the process and how he can’t even step out for a friendly coffee without it being gossiped about.” So, he’s found the perfect paparazzi loophole in dating Li. “It’s worked out perfectly for Brad,” the insider told The Sun, “[having] someone he likes living so close.”

Brad Pitt Keeping New Romance ‘Under Wraps’?

There definitely have been whispers about a budding romance between Brad Pitt and Lykke Li. Deux Moi’s dubious tips didn’t hold much weight at the time, but that all changed when Pitt and the singer were spotted getting dinner together just last month. So, could they be dating? It’s definitely a possibility. But there are a few reasons we’re staying skeptical.

First of all, a source recently told People definitively that they are not dating. Apparently, the pair are part of “a large group of artsy friends that he enjoys hanging out with… Lykke Li and Alia Shawkat are part of this group,” the insider explained. “He likes having female friends too.” The tipster went on to say that Pitt “is dating, but not seriously,” though they never clarified who exactly Pitt was spending time with.

Where Have We Heard This Story Before?

Brad Pitt’s past with actress Alia Shawkat is a great example of why we should tread carefully when it comes to this new rumor about Lykke Li. Back in 2020, the celebrity gossip world was absolutely convinced that Pitt and Shawkat were dating after they were spotted spending time together on a handful of occasions.

That July, In Touch reported that they were engaged. And just one month later, Life & Style claimed they had a baby on the way. The rumors quickly got out of hand, right up until they abruptly stopped going out together. And at the time, it looked like we’d never know the truth about Shawkat and Pitt’s relationship.

That was until last month when Shawkat finally put the rumors to rest. She explained that she and Pitt never dated, but they were good friends. And while the tabloids put Shawkat’s personal life under a microscope for her friendship with the A-lister, Pitt was oblivious to the rumors.

“He had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn’t read that [expletive],” Shawkat said. “I was, like, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed.’ And he was, like, ‘I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.’ He had no awareness of it at all.”

So, while Brad Pitt and Lykke Li could be dating, we should be careful not to jump the gun. If we learned anything from Pitt’s rumored romance with Shawkat, it’s that Pitt has celebrity female friends — so it’s entirely possible that’s all that’s going on here.

