Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Staying In The Same Penthouse In Paris, Latest Gossip Claims

Are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt secretly living together in the City of Love? One tabloid claims the former spouses are shacked up in a Parisian penthouse together. Let’s check in on Hollywood’s favorite exes.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s ‘Secret Rendezvous’?

The latest edition of In Touch reports Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not only talking again, but they’re sharing living quarters. While Aniston is holed up in Paris, France shooting Murder Mystery 2, fans quickly found out that Pitt was lurking around the same city.

“It’s no coincidence that Brad and Jen are both in Paris at the same time,” an insider dishes. “The pair have rekindled their romance… They’ve been holed up in the $25,000-a-night penthouse at the Four Seasons George V for months.”

Sources say that after a string of failed romances, Pitt finally realized that it was Aniston all along. So, the Ad Astra star finally apologized for how he left things with Aniston, and the two have secretly been inseparable ever since. “They like lying low in Paris. She’s even been to Miraval undetected,” the tipster confides. “They’re very covert, almost like they don’t want to jinx anything. They’re trying it for six months and seeing what happens. So far, so good. They’re older and wiser, and their love is stronger than it’s ever been. It feels right to them.”

Pitt And Aniston ‘Destined To Be Together’?

This story is absolutely not true. First of all, the tabloid’s cover title, “Brad & Jen Living Together In Paris For 6 Months!” was a flat-out lie. Aniston and Pitt certainly haven’t been living in Paris together for months because neither of them has been in Paris that long. We know that because Aniston spent most of February in Hawaii filming the very same project that brought her to France.

And since Aniston is in France for work, we’re sure she isn’t planning on sticking around for months after filming. Aniston is a notorious homebody, so she’ll likely be returning to her California digs as soon as possible. And since there isn’t a single photo of Aniston and Pitt together in Paris and no credible eyewitness sightings, we have absolutely no reason to believe the exes are rekindling anything. From what we can tell, it’s a total coincidence that they landed in Paris around the same time.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt

Of course, it’s no surprise that In Touch would publish such a weak story about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Back in 2020, the outlet reported Pitt was desperate to get Aniston back. Then the magazine claimed Aniston was feuding with Reese Witherspoon. And more recently, the publication tried to slam Aniston for taking shady influencer deals. Obviously, In Touch doesn’t really have any insight into Aniston or Pitt’s personal lives.

