Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reuniting For A Movie Project Together?

Are Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reuniting to film a movie? Although the duo divorced in 2005, fans are still desperate to see them on the big screen together. Here’s what we know about the famous exes’ latest project.

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt ‘Teaming Up’?

Back in March, OK! reported Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had a new project in the works. After filming a “flirty” table read of ’80s classic Fast Times At Ridgemont High, the pair decided they should finally make a movie together. According to the tabloid’s inside source, Aniston and Pitt “had so much fun during the reading, and working on a movie together has been on their to-do list ever since they first hooked up.”

The insider goes on, “Of course, those plans derailed following their divorce, but now that they’re on good terms, it’s something they’re keen to revisit.” And since the actors’ schedules are clearing up in the near future, it may be time to make the leap. “They still need to find the right script, but with their star power combined, they’ve got their pick of the litter.”

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Working On Passion Project?

Here’s the thing: Aniston and Pitt are on good terms. It’s true that fans would love to see them star in a movie together, and if an interesting enough project came along for them to work on together, we’re guessing there wouldn’t be anything stopping them from considering it. But we seriously doubt that means either of them is signing onto a project purely for the chance to work with one another.

Besides, the tabloid was horribly wrong about Pitt’s schedule. From what we can tell, the Fight Club actor’s plate is full of projects for the next year at the very least. And most suspicious is the lack of buzz around this rumor. This article was published seven months ago; if either actor was dedicated to this alleged project, wouldn’t another outlet have reported on it by now? It’s been total radio silence on this Aniston-Pitt project, so it’s hard to take these claims seriously.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Aniston

But it’s hard to believe anything OK! reports on Aniston. Not too long ago, the tabloid claimed Aniston was “still stuck on” Justin Theroux. Then the tabloid reported Aniston was striking up a romance with Jason Sudeikis. And more recently, the magazine reported Aniston was reuniting with Pitt for her birthday. Obviously, nothing OK! says about Aniston can be trusted.