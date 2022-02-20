Brad Pitt Allegedly Flew To Hawaii To See Jennifer Aniston For Possible Romantic Getaway, According To Report

Did Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt go on a secret holiday together? One tabloid claims Pitt surprised Aniston by visiting her while she was on location filming a new movie in Hawaii. Let’s check in on the former couple’s romantic Hawaiian getaway.

Brad Pitt Surprises Jennifer Aniston In Hawaii?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Jennifer Aniston wasn’t looking forward to her birthday this year. While Aniston rang in year 53 this month, she was dreading spending the special day alone. It was especially hard since she was spending so much time with her Murder Mystery 2 co-star Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie. “Jennifer loves Adam and Jackie, they’ve all been great friends for years,” an insider dishes.

“Seeing them together makes Jen realize she’s missing having a partner in her life — something she confessed to her close friends back in LA during FaceTime catch-ups with them.” And sources say one of those close friends is her ex-husband, Brad Pitt! “Jen and Brad have gotten over all their past pain, and now speak regularly,” the tipster reveals. The pair are so close, in fact, that as soon as Pitt heard that Aniston was feeling down, he booked it to Hawaii.

“Brad simply couldn’t bear the thought of Jen being sad, especially given it’s her birthday — a time of year he likes to make a fuss, married, dating, or not,” the snitch confides. “It was literally a day after Jen was overheard complaining that she wished she had a special someone by her side like Adam does that a rumor spread like wildfire that Brad had turned up in Hawaii!”

Brad Pitt ‘Pulled Out All The Stops’ For Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday?

This report not only seems unlikely, but it comes off as extremely offensive to Jennifer Aniston. This entire story is based on the idea that Aniston somehow couldn’t have a fulfilling birthday as a single woman. Aniston has spent years combating speculation about her dating life and whether or not she wants to have kids. And all of these stories have the same implication: They accuse Aniston of being incomplete. But that just isn’t the case. And judging by Aniston’s Instagram post marking the occasion, she had a pretty awesome birthday.

Furthermore, Aniston was in Hawaii for work. We’re not buying this story about Aniston holding up production to have a romantic vacation with her ex-husband.

And while Aniston recently said that she’d like to start dating again, it doesn’t look like she’s rushing into anything out of loneliness as the tabloid claims. “No one of importance has hit my radar yet,” she said. “But I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another.” Also, Aniston has been adamant that she and Pitt are just friends. And since it seems like she and her ex-husband live very separate lives.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Aniston

But we know better than to trust anything Woman’s Day says about Jennifer Aniston’s dating life. Last year, the outlet reported Aniston and David Schwimmer started dating after the Friends reunion. Then the tabloid claimed Aniston was rekindling things with John Mayer. And more recently, the publication alleged Aniston and Pitt were reuniting to make a movie together. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t a reliable source wherever Aniston’s love life is concerned.

