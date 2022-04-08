Brad Pitt Allegedly Has A New A-List Celebrity Suitor, Latest Gossip Claims

Does Brad Pitt have another A-list romance in his future? One tabloid claims one of Hollywood’s biggest names has set her sights on Pitt. Here’s the latest gossip about Pitt’s love life.

Is An A-List Actress ‘Eyeing’ Brad Pitt?

This week, OK! reports Brad Pitt has caught the eye of Charlize Theron, and the unexpected pair could be the “perfect match.” Pitt and Theron first spurred dating rumors while starring together in a commercial shoot back in 2018, “but it stirred up such a frenzy at the time that it became unfeasible to them to hook up, even though the chemistry was definitely there,” an insider explains. “But things are different now for both of them.”

Pitt hasn’t had many romantic ties since divorcing Angelina Jolie, and Theron has been single for almost seven years now. “Charlize has put the word out to see if Brad’s interested in meeting up again, so the ball’s in his court,” the tipster reveals. “But with so many friends in common and the genuine connection they share, it seems like a no-brainer. Charlize is confident—and cautiously excited — about where this could be headed!”

Are Pitt And Theron The Newest ‘Power Couple’?

While anything’s possible, this story seems incredibly unlikely. It’s true that Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt sparked dating rumors back in 2018 after starring in a commercial together. But from what we can tell, the rumors gained so much traction because of a rumored feud between Theron and Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie. But, unsurprisingly, neither the dating rumors nor the feud was true at all.

Outlets often pit Theron and Jolie against each other due to their passing resemblance and tendency to gravitate towards similar roles. But according to Theron, she hasn’t spent much time around Jolie. But she describes Jolie as being “always so lovely” and “gracious and lovely and warm” in their brief interactions.

And just like Theron and Jolie’s rumored feud, Theron and Pitt’s romance was similarly nonexistent. Representatives for Pitt and Theron denied the rumors at the time, insisting that the pair simply met on the set of their commercial and parted ways soon after. Then in a 2019 appearance with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, Theron set the record straight. After Theron’s Bombshell co-star Nicole Kidman insisted that she “did not date Brad,” Theron playfully quipped, “Apparently I did,” referencing the media’s insistence that they were once an item.

So, four years after briefly working together, we seriously doubt Theron is longing for Pitt. In fact, in a 2020 interview with Drew Barrymore, Theron insisted that she doesn’t “long for that much,” adding, “I can honestly say this, on my life: I don’t feel lonely.” It really seems like Theron is totally fulfilled by her work, humanitarian efforts, and lovely daughters; Theron isn’t chasing after anybody, let alone Brad Pitt.

More Misguided Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Charlize Theron isn’t the only actress OK! has incorrectly pinned to Brad Pitt. For years, the tabloid has been peddling rumors that Pitt is destined to reunite with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. Back in 2019, the outlet claimed Pitt vacationed in Cabo with Aniston for her 50th birthday. Then the magazine reported Pitt and Aniston were teaming up to work on a movie together. And back in December, the publication alleged Aniston and Pitt planned to spend the holidays together. Obviously, OK! doesn’t really have the inside scoop on Pitt’s love life that it pretends to.

Similar Stories From Suggest