Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Reuniting For Romantic Holiday Together, Rumor Claims

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston back together? One report says they’re spending December together. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Brad’s Romantic Proposal!’

According to OK!, Pitt and Aniston are back together. The two have remained friends since the divorce but grew closer when Pitt left Angelina Jolie. Now, an insider says they’re going to spend Christmas together: “They’ve locked in a ton of fun gatherings with friends and plan on co-hosting a large tree-trimming bash at Jen’s house to get the good times rolling.”

(OK!)

Pitt proposed the idea to Aniston, and she eagerly said yes. The two are just friends for now, but an insider notes that “there’s no doubt Jen finds Brad attractive and vice versa.” For the holiday, “Brad got Jen some pricey jewelry, and she’s ordered him some artwork,” a source reveals.

What’s Next For Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston?

This story is a blatant bait-and-switch. The cover shows Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston from their SAG reunion years ago beside the words “Brad’s romantic proposal! Why Jen said ‘Yes!’” OK! obviously wants its readers to buy this issue to learn about an engagement, only for the tabloid to switch the story to a holiday reunion.

This is intentionally misleading and just a crummy thing to do. A rep for Aniston says the two will not be celebrating the holidays together, so this story is completely false. In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Aniston targeted tabloids: “Although I haven’t seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?” She’s aware of how ridiculous this overage is.

Furthermore, how could any source know the Christmas presents this far ahead of the holiday? Not even Pitt and Aniston would know what the other person was buying, so nobody could say what gifts are in the making.

Other Bogus Stories

Contrary to what OK! would have you believe, Pitt and Aniston are not dating. Last year, it claimed the two were going on a secret getaway to Mexico. That didn’t happen. Gossip Cop also debunked its sexist attack about Aniston working too hard. Her schedule’s been full for decades, so she’s just busy by nature.

Back in March, this tabloid promised that Pitt and Aniston would be teaming up soon on a feature film. It’s revealing that this film neither exists nor was it mentioned in this story. Pitt and Aniston lead separate lives, so this story is completely false.

