Brad Pitt Supposedly Alienating Friends And Fans With Gross Habits, Latest Gossip Claims

Has Brad Pitt let himself go? One tabloid claims Pitt has stopped taking care of himself amid his custody battle with Angelina Jolie. Here’s the latest gossip about the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

Brad Pitt Driving People Away With His ‘B.O.’?

A recent edition of the Globe reports Brad Pitt is “down in the dumps” as his seemingly never-ending custody battle with Angelina Jolie drags on. While Pitt was once Hollywood’s favorite heartthrob, he’s apparently given up on grooming himself before going out. “He can still turn on the style and scrub himself up when he needs to, but in his downtime, Brad seems to take pride in being grungy and foul,” an inside source dishes.

“He’ll wear the same baggy pants and shirt for weeks on end without washing them, doesn’t bother grooming, and even ditches deodorant!” And during his downtime, the A-lister supposedly can be found frequenting seedy clubs or locking himself in his art studio with nothing but cigarettes, coffee, and junk food to sustain him. “When Brad lost 50/50 custody, he started to let himself go appearance-wise even more than usual,” the tipster reveals.

The magazine points out that Pitt has had a rough go of it in court during his custody battle. Last year, Jolie successfully overturned a judge’s ruling for joint custody after revealing the justice’s business ties to Pitt’s lawyers. “Now Brad’s going to have to start the legal process all over again,” the source explains. “You really can’t blame the guy for feeling bad, but people wish he would pay more attention to his hygiene because it’s atrocious.”

Pitt ‘Letting Himself Go After Losing’ To Jolie?

This report is just tacky and offensive. Just because Brad Pitt stepped out in a baggy outfit, that doesn’t mean he’s “let himself go.” Absolutely no one close to Pitt would ever run to a tabloid to say he smells bad, so this story is obviously made up. Besides, if Pitt really was giving up on taking care of himself, it certainly hasn’t affected his work ethic. The actor and producer has multiple projects lined up for the next year, so we doubt he’s spending too much time in “seedy clubs” or “chain-smoking” the nights away.

But it’s no surprise that the Globe would publish such a crass story. Back in 2020, the outlet claimed Justin Bieber started a new diet based around beets and sauerkraut, making him produce a foul odor. Obviously, this ludicrous story was also a work of complete fiction. And more recently, the publication claimed Kelly Clarkson was driving off her friends with her “nasty habits.” This report was just as absurd, offensive, and false. Clearly, the Globe has learned that an easy way to sell magazines is by claiming certain celebrities secretly stink.

