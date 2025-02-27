Bodybuilder Found Dead in Bar Bathroom: Grishall Disner Dies Tragically

Mexican bodybuilder Grishall Disner was discovered dead from two gunshot wounds in the bathroom of a Mexico City bar last week. He was 23 years old.

According to The Mirror, the bodybuilder was enjoying drinks at Kows Bar when he went to the restaurant’s bathroom. Not long after, witnesses alleged they then heard gunshots. They then rushed into the bathroom to discover Dinser with gunshot wounds to the stomach and head.

The restaurant was evacuated as law enforcement conducted their investigation. Paramedics pronounced Grishall Disner dead at the scene. Local reports state that Disner may have taken his own life after “drinking heavily.” Witnesses revealed he had carried a gun to the bar.

Grishall Disner Earned Various Titles During His Bodybuilding Career

During his bodybuilding career, Grishall Disner won various awards, including Mr. America Jr. and Mr. Mexico Jr., in the +90kg category. He also received gold in the Absoluto Mr. CDMX Jr. show. The titles and gold were achieved in 2023.

Many of his fans took to his Instagram to pay tribute. “My brother, my everything, I bid you farewell as you liked; there are no words to explain what I feel at this moment but I will always remember you…” one fan wrote.

Another fan stated, “Follow the legacy Disner, rest in peace soon. I’ll see you again. This is not a goodbye, it’s a see you later.”

The death of Disner comes less than six months after Brazilian bodybuilder Matheus Pavlak died in his home in Brazil at the age of 19. Pavlak, who famously overcame childhood obesity, had suffered from a heart attack.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.