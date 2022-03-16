Blake Shelton Allegedly Furious With ‘The Voice’ For Not Adding Gwen Stefani Back As Coach, Show Gossip Says

Is Blake Shelton on the outs with The Voice? One report says he’s fuming because the talent show won’t bring Gwen Stefani on as a coach. Gossip Cop investigates.

Blake Shelton ‘Beefing With The Voice’?

Per Us Weekly, Stefani and Shelton don’t want to spend a single waking moment apart now that they’re happily married. A source says Shelton is lobbying to bring his wife back to the Voice for its 2022 season. “They want to work together as a married couple,” the source says. The couple fell in love on set, so it would be a nice callback.

Network executives, the insider says, are less convinced. “They only offered Gwen the role of a celebrity advisor, but she turned it down because it’s not what she wants,” the source explains. Shelton is reportedly bitter over the decision, and he’s making sure everyone knows it.

What’s Going On With Blake Shelton?

Let’s say this story is true. It’s not, but let’s play along. If Blake Shelton was making sure people knew he was upset, then why would he agree to come back at all? Furthermore, why wouldn’t he voice his frustration in public? A single Instagram post putting execs on blast would be the definition of getting the word out, but no such post exists.

In reality, the future of The Voice is very up in the air. Stefani could easily have stayed on the show in perpetuity as her husband chooses to, but she elected to leave years ago. She may not want the gig back on her plate.

That being said, both Ariana Grande and John Legend have commitments that will make shooting next season all but impossible. NBC’s going to need to find two suitable replacements, but that’s in the lifeblood of the series. Only time will tell if Stefani is asked back or not. However, Gossip Cop doesn’t trust Us Weekly to know a scoop when we haven’t heard a peep of bitterness in public.

Typical Topic

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are fixtures in this magazine. It supposedly leaked Stefani’s wedding plans, but those details were proven false once the wedding happened. A bold cover story announced Shelton and Stefani’s surrogacy plans to the world, but then the tabloid backtracked. A few months later, it claimed Shelton couldn’t agree with her on family plans.

It’s not uncommon for tabloids to retreat when their silly predictions never come to pass. This paper trail of illegitimacy proves you shouldn’t trust Us Weekly when it discusses Shelton and Stefani. It’s never had any real insight into their personal life, so you should disregard this story. It’s hard to imagine NBC rejecting this plan in the first place.

