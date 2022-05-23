Blake Shelton Allegedly Panicked Over Gwen Stefani Relationship Going Way Of Miranda Lambert Marriage, Dubious Source Said

Is Blake Shelton living in fear? Last year, Gossip Cop encountered a story about Shelton worrying his marriage to Gwen Stefani would end exactly like his marriage to Miranda Lambert. Let’s look back on that story to see what’s going on.

Blake Shelton’s Financial Fears

Per OK!, Shelton feared arguments over money would end his relationship to Stefani just like it ended his marriage with Lambert. A source said, “Blake thought things were going great with Miranda Lambert until they really started pooling their money and putting down roots. Then they started to fall apart, with arguments and bad feelings.”

While things were going well, the couple’s intertwined finances means some issues were starting up. The insider concluded, “Blake sees that things are changing in their relationship, and he sometimes fears they’re not for the better.”

What’s Going On With Stefani And Shelton?

Gossip Cop debunked this story because it acted as if Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert started merging bank accounts years into their marriage. That’s not usually how marriage works. This story had no evidence to back it up since Stefani and Shelton were happily planning their wedding when this story came out, so it didn’t have a leg to stand on.

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot on July 3, 2021. The two will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary. They’re soon going to see a lot more of one another when Gwen Stefani returns to her chair on The Voice. Shelton recently posted a touching clip on Instagram covering their love story. All is well.

Last week, Lambert just made a rare comment about her divorce from Shelton on CBS News. She said she didn’t anticipate the tabloid feeding frenzy that followed: “I wasn’t prepared for that…I don’t think anybody is. And it’s not nice sometimes, but I think you got to take it with a grain of salt.” Even years and marriages later, tabloids are still using Lambert and Shelton’s divorce to make money.

Other Tall Tales About Blake Shelton

While Shelton and Stefani are definitely happy, OK! continues to target their stability. It recently claimed Shelton was fighting with her nonstop over how to decorate their Oklahoma home. They are not doing that. It also reported Stefani would welcome a baby in the summer, but this does not appear to be in the cards either. For years now, OK! has proven it should not be trusted with stories about Stefani and Shelton. They’re still doing just fine.

