Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Welcoming A Baby Girl In 2022, Reports Say

Since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton officially tied the knot in early July, there’s been non-stop headlines about possible pregnancy rumors. With the number of varying stories, it’s tough to separate fact from fiction. Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of pregnancy rumors for Stefani and Shelton, so let’s take a look at the latest.

Gwen Stefani Desperately Wants A Baby Girl?

According to HollywoodLife, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were “talking about having a baby” in July. The outlet noted that starting a family was a natural next step for the newlyweds. After having three sons with her ex Gavin Rossdale, Stefani thought “it would be incredible to have a little girl,” one source leaked.

“It’s no secret that Gwen wants a daughter; she’s spoken very publicly about it,” another insider remarked. Even though Shelton “considers himself a father” to Stefani’s three sons, the singer “would really love a biological child of his own,” the source snitched. “Gwen knows her age is a factor,” the tattler said, but apparently, “that’s not stopping her.”

We covered every detail of this story, and you can read the complete breakdown here.

Consulting Nicole Kidman For Advice?

HollywoodLife was rather vague about Stefani and Shelton’s method for welcoming a baby girl to their lives, but the National Enquirer alleged the couple was turning to friends Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban for surrogacy advice. “Gwen has talked at length with Nicole, who has been through the process,” a friend revealed.

Although Stefani figured having her youngest son, Apollo, at age 44 “was the end of her baby-making years,” she wanted to have another kid with Shelton. The tabloid alleged the couple had already met with several doctors to discuss their options. But one thing was for sure, both Stefani and Shelton were eager for a newborn. “Blake’s already bonded with her boys and is praying they will end up with a girl!” the source claimed.

Want to know more? Check out the full report from Gossip Cop.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Having 2022 Baby?

A few days ago, Us Weekly revealed Stefani and Shelton were still eager to expand their family. “There’s a sudden sense of longing to have a family of his own,” an insider stated, describing Shelton’s excitement about becoming a dad. The same source admitted that the couple’s “plan has hit a few snags, as it’s been tough finding a surrogate during COVID-19.”

Adding to their delays, the magazine leaked, was that Stefani refused to settle for a less-than-perfect surrogate despite her age and Shelton’s dream of having a biological child. The outlet concluded its story by assuring reader that “if everything goes according to plan, they will have a baby in their arms by the end of 2022.”

If you’re looking for all the details about this story, we investigated the claims in an article of our own here.