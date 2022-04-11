Blake Shelton Allegedly ‘Smashing The Scales’ At ‘300-Plus Pounds,’ Gwen Stefani Supposedly ‘Turned Off,’ Dubious Report Claims

Is Blake Shelton‘s marriage to Gwen Stefani in jeopardy because of his recent weight gain? According to one tabloid, Stefani is sick of telling Shelton to get on a diet. Let’s take a look at Shelton and Stefani’s first year of marriage.

Gwen Stefani Fed Up With Blake’s ‘Blubber’?

This week, the Globe reports Blake Shelton has packed on one pound too many, and now he’s suffering Gwen Stefani’s wrath. Apparently, the country star is close to 300 pounds, and Stefani is getting fed up. “Before they got married last summer, Blake threw himself into getting fit and he dropped nearly 50 pounds but he’s gained that back, plus a bunch more,” an insider reveals. “Gwen’s really turned off by how far he’s let himself go. She keeps dropping hints that he should get things under control but he’s totally ignoring her.”

Apparently, while Stefani counts her calories, Shelton has no problem chowing down on doughnuts right in front of her. “It’s gross, but more than that she worried about what it’s doing to his health,” the tipster confides. “She’s begged him so many times to clean up his diet, but he refuses to listen.” Sources say that if Shelton doesn’t make a change soon, he may lose Stefani for good. “It’s obvious that Gwen is losing her patience for Blake’s binge eating and total lack of self-care… If he doesn’t get his hands out of the breadbasket, he’s risking losing Gwen.”

Blake Shelton ‘Grossing Out’ Gwen Stefani?

This report is absolutely disgusting. First of all, the outlet has no right to talk about Blake Shelton’s weight in this manner. The outlet doesn’t know Shelton, and it certainly doesn’t have the medical expertise to criticize his health. Given the magazine’s insistence on insulting Shelton, we are absolutely incapable of taking this story seriously.

But just as insulting is the way the outlet treats Stefani. According to the tabloid’s logic, Stefani would stop loving her husband simply because he gained some weight. We trust that Shelton and Stefani’s bond is deep enough that trivial matters such as appearance have no bearing on their love for each other. And judging from an interview Stefani gave just last week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, we’re certain her feelings towards Shelton haven’t changed one bit.

“The marriage is so so fun, and I’m so into it. And I feel very blessed,” Stefani gushed. “He’s my best friend. He’s so much fun.” She added that Shelton is even helping make her farming dreams come true, and is “literally on the tractor right now turning dirt for me.” Later in the same interview, she admits that “Blake Shelton” is her current obsession. Heck, Stefani routinely posts some of the country classics they eat as a family on Instagram, even including deep-fried fish that one of her sons caught. So, no, we definitely aren’t believing this magazine’s ridiculous story.

Where Have We Heard This Before?

Unfortunately, we know this re-run very well. This isn’t the first time the Globe claimed Blake Shelton’s weight was a problem for Gwen Stefani. As early as 2019, the magazine claimed Stefani was putting Shelton on a diet. And then, as recent as last November, the outlet reported Stefani was worried about Shelton’s “blubbery” appearance. Obviously, the Globe is the only one obsessing over Shelton’s weight.

