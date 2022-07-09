Gossip Claims Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Supposedly Headed For Divorce, Apparently Living Separate Lives

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on their way to Splitsville just one year after saying “I do”? Multiple reports are saying the couple is in crisis. Let’s check in on the Voice coaches-turned-married couple.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani’s Marriage ‘In Crisis’?

Back in May, OK! reported Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were on the brink of divorce after less than one year of marriage. Sources revealed that Shelton spent the majority of their relationship trying to please Stefani, but as they settled into married life, the tables were turning. “He’s been asserting himself more since they got married, and it hasn’t been sitting well with Gwen,” the tipster squealed.

Of course, we had to point out the obvious: Shelton and Stefani weren’t a new couple. Far from it, in fact. The couple dated for six full years before finally tying the knot last year. While marriage was certainly an important step for the couple, we doubt it changed much in their day-to-day lives. They had been cohabitating for years, so we’re sure their personality differences didn’t suddenly become a problem overnight.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Living Separate Lives?

Then the National Enquirer revealed Stefani and Shelton were just “too different” to build a lasting marriage. Sources explained that the musicians were getting pulled in opposite directions by their careers and social lives. “He’s a country boy, and she’s a city girl. She likes going out with friends, and he likes staying home with family. It feels like the longer they’re married together, the more they live apart,” an insider dished.

Unsurprisingly, the magazine’s story fell apart under the smallest bit of pressure. Our investigation showed that, contrary to the outlet’s claims, Shelton and Stefani were constantly in each other’s company. From making music together to gardening, it’s clear that after 7 years together, Shelton and Stefani still genuinely enjoy each other’s company.

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Divorcing?

And finally, Star broke some disturbing news: Stefani and Shelton were apparently filing for divorce after one year of marriage. The outlet ran through a similar narrative about the star-crossed country boy and city girl, insisting that they were fated to grow apart. “They were always an odd match in so many ways,” one source charged. The outlet also noted that their marriage really started to show cracks after they talked about having a baby together.

But around the same time that this story was published, Shelton gave an interview where he absolutely gushed over his wife. “I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you’ll just be a better person for it,” the country crooner explained.

By all appearances, the couple’s marriage was only getting stronger as more time went on. And since it was recently announced that Stefani will be joining Shelton once again on the latest season of The Voice, we knew this whole tale was bogus.

