Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani ‘Struggling To Find Common Ground’ Amid Fights?

The stability of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s relationship has been critiqued by outsiders since the two began dating. A year ago, one tabloid alleged that Shelton and Stefani were in danger of breaking up because of their constant fighting. Now, we’re looking back to see what’s happened with Shelton and Stefani’s relationship.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Fighting Over Politics?

According to the National Enquirer, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were “struggling to find common ground” regarding their political beliefs. “These two disagree on a lot of things, and one of those things is politics,” one unnamed insider revealed.

The same source described Shelton as a “good ole country boy” and Stefani as a “cool LA punk rocker” who just couldn’t see eye to eye. Stefani “hosted an Obama fundraiser at her house in Beverly Hills, but Blake is more conservative,” the source tattled. The outlet claimed that “the weeks leading up to the election could rip these two apart.”

What’s New For Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani?

Gossip Cop still doesn’t believe a word of the National Enquirer‘s story. While it may be true that Shelton and Stefani have different political beliefs, it certainly wasn’t enough to break the two apart. First off, Shelton previously has described himself as a person who “doesn’t do politics,” so to say that the country singer would let a political disagreement drive a wedge in his relationship is hard to believe.

There’s also evidence that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are doing better than ever and keeping the romance very much alive in their relationship. Stefani recently posted an Instagram video of her and Shelton performing together in front of a huge audience. In the short film, the couple stands facing each other while singing their country radio hits, sharing an intimate hug at the song’s end.

The Tabloids On Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani

Gossip Cop is accustomed to debunking false rumors regarding Shelton and Stefani’s relationship. One report from the National Enquirer alleged that while Shelton toured around the country, he was at risk of losing Stefani. We proved the story was false, as the two were engaged and both are pretty used to having busy schedules.

The same tabloid also tried to prove the duo was having a baby via surrogate. According to an unnamed insider, the couple was “getting the fairy-tale ending they always dreamed of.” Gossip Cop quickly debunked the narrative despite how heartwarming it was after Stefani’s rep assured us that “none of it is true.”