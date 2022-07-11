Dubious Source Says Blake Shelton Supposedly Begging Gwen Stefani To Stop Getting Plastic Surgery

Is Gwen Stefani addicted to plastic surgery? One report says Blake Shelton is begging his wife to stop getting under the knife. Let’s learn if there’s anything to this rumor.

‘Blake Balks At Gwen’s Frankenstein Face!’

According to the National Enquirer. Stefani’s scaring her fans with her new face. Her skin and lips looked radically different at AFI’s tribute to Julie Andrews. Shelton apparently isn’t happy about it. “Blake is begging Gwen to stop the plastic surgery,” a source says. “It’s turning him off and he doesn’t want her becoming that Catwoman Jocelyn Wildenstein.”

Stefani and Shelton are celebrating their anniversary, but he apparently wants none of her. “Blake’s really bothered by it,” a tipster says. Stefani’s supposedly splurging on surgery so she can make a major comeback in her career.

A doctor who hasn’t treated Stefani breaks down just how much surgery she could have had: “She may have had a number of procedures, including a brow lift, lip filler injections, filler injections to her cheeks, and Botox injections into her forehead.”

Are Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Fighting?

It’s all too typical of a tabloid to question if a celebrity has gotten plastic surgery. Next to pregnancy and divorce, it’s among the most common gossip tropes. Ask yourself: Is this a hit piece or a news story? The easiest way to tell is to see how the outlet talks about Stefani.

Would a real news story describe Shelton as a “hillbilly”? The tabloid compares Stefani to a “nightmare,” “Frankenstein,” and “Catwoman Jocelyn Wildenstein.” Wildenstein is quietly minding her own business somewhere as she’s getting bashed by this outlet. Potshots like this show exactly where the heart of the Enquirer is.

Stefani and Shelton are doing great in reality. Both shared touching Instagram posts in each other’s honor. Shelton writes, “Because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!” Clearly, he’s still enraptured by her.

Whether Stefani had work done or not, this story is still bogus. We know this because the outlet ran this exact story once before. In May, it claimed Stefani’s plastic surgery obsession was freaking out her friends. These stories only exist to attack Stefani’s appearance, but Shelton’s still just as in love as ever.

Where Have We Heard This Before?

Just last month, the Enquirer claimed Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were living separate lives. Their anniversary posts prove otherwise. In April, this tabloid tried to stir drama by saying that Stefani had a confrontation with Shelton’s ex Miranda Lambert. Lambert and Shelton truly do live completely separate lives, so there was absolutely no truth to that story.

Has Gwen Stefani had plastic surgery? Maybe. Is Blake Shelton disgusted by her? Absolutely not.

