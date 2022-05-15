Blake Shelton’s Marriage Allegedly ‘In Crisis,’ Friends Supposedly Fear A Split, Anonymous Insider Claims

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on the verge of a divorce? One report says their pals have serious worries over the marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.

Blake And Gwen’s ‘Newlywed Blues’

According to OK!, Stefani and Shelton are not long for this world now that the honeymoon phase is over. The two are fighting nonstop and friends think a divorce could be looming. A source explains Shelton has always tried his best to please Stefani, “but he’s been asserting himself more since they got married, and it hasn’t been sitting well with Gwen.”

The Voice stars are apparently clashing in a big way over how to decorate their Oklahoma home. An insider says that their dream has turned into “a total nightmare because they argue over every little thing, from bathroom tiles to kitchen cabinet handles.” Stefani’s also not a fan of Shelton’s diet, they add, and supposedly thinks he could afford to lose some weight. Friends are apparently worried that this constant fighting could mean an end to the marriage.

Are Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Okay?

All the hits are on display here: clash of personalities, body-shaming, and quoting imaginary friends. Allow Gossip Cop to dispel each of these myths one by one.

First off, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani did not rush into marriage. They dated for six years before tying the knot. That’s ample time for any bubbly feelings to die down and for a real connection to form. We can’t buy that Shelton’s just been trying to please Stefani since the Obama administration and never advocated for himself.

Next up is Shelton’s fitness. The man won People’s Sexiest Man Alive. He basically looks the same now as he has for years. If Stefani was disgusted by how he looks today, then she never would have dated him in the first place.

Finally, real friends would never talk to tabloids. One-hundred percent of this story relies on intimate details from so-called sources, but Gossip Cop just doesn’t buy it. Even if inner circle friends were worried about the marriage, they wouldn’t stooge those fears to an outlet like OK!. We’ve already busted this myth about Blake Shelton causing interior decorating fights, so there’s absolutely nothing new here worth hearing out.

A Sordid History With Shelton

OK! has a bad reputation where Shelton and Stefani are concerned. It reported Stefani will have a baby this summer, but there is no evidence of pregnancy whatsoever. It once announced Shelton was abandoned by Nashville for going Hollywood. He’s still got a restaurant and plenty of friends eager to collaborate, so that was false. There is no shortage of stories about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fighting, yet they’re still happily married.

More Stories From Suggest