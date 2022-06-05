Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Allegedly Living Separate Lives After Solo Appearances, Dubious Report Claims

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani growing apart? One tabloid claims the couple’s different interests are pulling them in opposite directions. Let’s check in on the newlyweds.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani ‘Living Separate Lives’?

Per the National Enquirer, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are struggling to find time to spend with each other. The couple shocked the world when they went public with their relationship since they came from opposite ends of the music spectrum. And according to the outlet’s sources, that’s exactly what makes their relationship so hard. “Gwen and Blake are just so different,” an insider jabs. “He’s a country boy, and she’s a city girl. She likes going out with friends, and he likes staying home with family. It feels like the longer they’re married together, the more they live apart.”

Are Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Just Too ‘Different’?

We’re not sure this magazine is talking about the same Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani that we all love and adore. Despite the tabloid’s claim that Stefani and Shelton live completely different lives, it seems like they are constantly doing things together. For example, Stefani recently talked about how she and Shelton love gardening together. “He’s literally on the tractor right now, and he’s turning the dirt for me,” she mused to Ellen during a recent interview.

And when an interviewer asked Shelton if Stefani enjoys farming with him on their Oklahoma ranch, this was his response: “Gwen is absolutely into it,” he said. “It’s flower planting time. And Gwen doesn’t settle for these little areas around the sidewalk. We’re talking about fields, acres of flowers. So I have my work cut out for me.”

And in that very same interview, Shelton couldn’t help but gush about his wife. “I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you’ll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it,” he said. “She’s just a magical person to be around. She really is one of a kind and I … That’s another one of those things. How could you even dream that? You know? And it happened.”

But Shelton and Stefani don’t just garden together—they also work together. They’ve released a total of four original duets together, and they spent years coaching alongside one another on The Voice. And fans of the couple will be happy to hear that Stefani will even be returning to her Voice chair later this year for the 2022 season. Clearly, Shelton and Stefani aren’t growing apart. If anything, they’ve only gotten closer over their first year of marriage

The Tabloid On Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani

Of course, we know better than to trust anything the National Enquirer writes about Blake Shelton or Gwen Stefani. Just a couple of months ago, the outlet reported Shelton and Stefani were at odds over her affinity for plastic surgery. Then the magazine claimed Shelton was considering touring with his ex-wife Miranda Lambert, much to Stefani’s chagrin. And more recently, the publication alleged Shelton and Stefani were fighting over a “total nightmare” on their Oklahoma ranch. Clearly, the Enquirer isn’t really in the know when it comes to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

More From Suggest

Jessica Simpson’s Husband Allegedly Worried About Her ‘Stick-Thin’ Appearance Amid Rumors Of Relapse, Sketchy Gossip Says



Adele Allegedly Struggling After Boyfriend Rich Paul Is Seen Partying Without Her On Her Birthday, Anonymous Source Says



Kelly Clarkson Allegedly Mortified By Latest Divorce Drama From Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock, Sketchy Gossip Claims