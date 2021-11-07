Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Having A Baby Girl?

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to have their first child together? One tabloid claims the newlyweds are expecting a baby girl. Let’s check in on the Voice power couple.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani ‘Finally’ Expecting?

This week, In Touch reports Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a baby on the way. Shelton once mused that he loves being a stepfather to Stefani’s three sons, but the tabloid insists he and Stefani are ready to add to their brood. “Blake and Gwen are finally having a baby!” an insider squeals. “They have been working with a well-known surrogacy center in Los Angeles, one that has helped many celebrities’ baby dreams come true. There should be an announcement any minute.”

And with DNA technology, the expecting parents were delighted to find out they are having a girl! An inside source dished, “[Stefani will] finally get the daughter she’s always wanted. And Blake really wants to have a daddy’s girl — that kid will have him wrapped around her finger in no time.” Stefani’s sons are thrilled, too! “The boys are looking forward to having a little sister — Blake has them convinced it will be great,” the source explains. “Gwen and Blake are in such a good place. And with the holidays coming, it’s the perfect time to nest.”

Stefani And Shelton Ready To ‘Make Their Family Complete’?

While this story is in the realm of possibility, there’s just no evidence to back it up. Shelton and Stefani haven’t hinted at any baby plans, and from what we can tell, nothing has changed on that front. They seem perfectly content raising Stefani’s sons, and they don’t seem like they’re in any kind of rush to expand their brood. To be honest, we don’t know much about Shelton and Stefani’s family plans, but we doubt this tabloid does either.

If Shelton and Stefani truly were expecting and weren’t ready to announce that information yet, we seriously doubt anyone close to them would spill their dirt to a random tabloid. This source — if they even exist — is most likely not close to the family at all. While Stefani and Shelton might have a baby together sometime in the future, we’re confident this magazine won’t be the first to know.

The Tabloid On Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani

It’s hard to believe anything In Touch says about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The tabloid tried this schtick in 2019 when it claimed they were expecting a baby girl via IVF. Then the magazine alleged Stefani was fired by The Voice. And then the tabloid claimed Stefani “walked out” on Shelton after a huge fight. Obviously, In Touch doesn’t have any insight into Shelton and Stefani’s marriage.