Blake Shelton Allegedly Feuding With Gwen Stefani’s Ex Gavin Rossdale Over Their Kids, Anonymous Source Says

Is Blake Shelton butting heads with Gwen Stefani‘s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale? One tabloid claims Shelton may be stepping on Rossdale’s toes on parenting matters. Here’s the latest gossip about Shelton and Stefani’s blended family.

Gavin Rossdale Says ‘Stop Talking About My Boys’?

The latest edition of Life & Style reports tensions are rising between Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale. After privately tying the knot with Stefani last year, Shelton officially took on the role of stepfather to her and Rossdale’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. And since the wedding, the singer hasn’t stopped gushing about Stefani’s boys. But Rossdale apparently isn’t quite as thrilled about their new arrangement.

“Gavin told Gwen to pass along a message to Blake: Cool it with the public lovefest,” an insider dishes. “He thinks it’s weird. If the shoe were on the other foot and they were Blake’s children, he wouldn’t like it either. Blake is crossing a line.” And while everyone involved just wants the best for them, sources say the kids are starting to pick up on the tension. “The kids sense a pull,” the tipster confides. “They try their best to give Gavin a lot of attention, but they also like having Blake around rooting them on.”

Blake Shelton Is ‘Crossing A Line’?

This report is messed up on so many levels. First of all—even if Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale were at odds—spilling a family’s personal information without their consent would only harm them. So, just knowing that this so-called “insider” has no problem talking to a tabloid, we’re certain that they aren’t really close to the family if they even exist at all.

Besides, this is just a strange tale to spin about an otherwise happy family. While blended family dynamics aren’t the simplest, both Shelton and Rossdale have made it clear that the children are the priority. It’s just strange to assume Rossdale would be anything other than happy that Shelton gets along with his sons.

The tabloid’s insistence on insinuating drama between Rossdale and Shelton is tacky, reductive, and extremely damaging. Besides, this isn’t the first time something like this has been published.

The Magazine On Stefani And Shelton

Fans of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shouldn’t believe a word Life & Style says about the “Nobody But You” duo. Back in 2020, the outlet falsely claimed that Stefani and Shelton secretly got married on the No Doubt singer’s 50th birthday based on the word of another “insider.” Then the magazine reported Shelton was begging Stefani to ditch Hollywood for good. Clearly, Life & Style doesn’t really have any actual insight into Shelton and Stefani’s personal lives.

