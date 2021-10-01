Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Combining Careers For A Full-Blown Tour Together?

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani planning a joint tour? One outlet claims the married couple is planning to combine their respective careers. After looking into the rumor, here’s what we found.

‘Inseparable’ Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani ‘Combing Careers’?

A recent edition of OK! reports Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have big plans for the future. According to the report, Stefani and Shelton plan to merge their careers and go on tour together. In a pleasant surprise for fans, Stefani joined Shelton during one of his recent rehearsals. The couple performed their duets as well as accompanying each other on their own songs, and the tabloid explains that the couple “was actually a floating trial balloon.”

Stefani and Shelton are apparently following in the footsteps of famous country duos Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, as well as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. “These duos have made millions hitting the road together, and Blake and Gwen believe the formula can work for them too,” an insider dishes. “Plus, Gwen comes from the pop-rock world, so they’re confident younger fans will embrace them.” But the source adds that the couple isn’t just thinking abt the money.

Now that Stefani and Shelton are married and have the task of raising Stefani’s three sons, they want to be together as much as possible. The tipster explains that they “are a family now and have invested their hearts in this marriage. By touring together, their work schedules would be aligned. They want to be a team both off stage and on.”

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Touring Together?

We don’t doubt plenty of fans would love to see more of Shelton and Stefani performing together, but a joint tour isn’t likely. While Shelton and Stefani are able to blend their styles during the duets they wrote together and the occasional slowed down cover, their individual music has very different sounds with not a whole lot of audience crossover.

Besides, Stefani and Shelton have their own separate plans right now. Shelton recently extended his “Friends and Heroes” tour into late October. Furthermore, he recently announced that he’d be releasing new music this December, and — as far as we know — Stefani won’t be featured on the project and is traveling back to Las Vegas next month for a residency going into early November. As far as Stefani and Shelton’s immediate plans go, it doesn’t look like they’re launching their joint career. However, they both seem very excited by their respective futures.

The Tabloid On Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton

This isn’t the first time OK! has gotten it wrong about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Back in May, the tabloid claimed Shelton was worried his relationship with Stefani was falling apart. Then the outlet alleged Stefani’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, was “ticked off” with Shelton. And more recently, the magazine reported Shelton had “abandoned” his country roots and was going Hollywood. Obviously, the magazine isn’t reliable when it comes to Shelton and Stefani.