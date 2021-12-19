Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Allegedly Fighting Over His Weight And Baby Plans, Latest Rumors Claim

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are two of Hollywood’s most noteworthy newlyweds. All eyes are on the Voice stars to see what they’ll do next. Are kids on the horizon? Are the two even getting along? Here are some stories Gossip Cop has encountered about these two bickering during the honeymoon phase.

‘Doughy’ Blake Shelton Needs To Lose Weight

A blazing story from the National Enquirer said Shelton was packing on the pounds. He lost weight for the wedding, but now he was back to eating whatever he wants. “Gwen doesn’t like to henpeck him, but she worried about the effect this could have on his health. He’s a big guy at a precarious age, so stuffing his face is scary in her view — not to mention a turn-off, especially as he doesn’t often floss,” an insider says. Shelton lacks discipline, and an onlooker called him “sweaty and doughy.”

Is Shelton blowing up like a balloon? What was up with that bit about flossing? You can learn more by reading our breakdown here.

Looking Real ‘Blubbery’

In a similar story, the Globe reported that Shelton’s weight was getting out of control much to Stefani’s displeasure. “Blake’s main problem area is his gut. It doesn’t help that he’s strictly a meat and potatoes guy,” an insider says. He loves carbs and has no willpower to turn away from junk food. The source continues, “Blake figures lipo is damage control. He doesn’t really want to do it, but he’s consoling himself that it’s standard behavior in LA celeb circles. Now that he’s living there full-time, he may as well join the lipo party!” With such a busy schedule, where would Shelton even find the time to go and workout?

This was a pretty direct attack on Shelton’s appearance, so was it even slightly accurate? Head over here to find out what’s really going on.

Are There Baby Plans?

Per Us Weekly, Shelton and Stefani could not get on the same page regarding children. A source says, “Blake’s pumping the brakes on getting a surrogate to have a baby with Gwen” because the process became too hard. Stefani is “distressed by this decision,” an insider says. “She feels like he’ll regret not having biological kids.” Shelton’s also grown so busy with his wife that he’s neglecting his friends. A source concludes, “He hasn’t been hanging out with his local friend as much these days.”

Is this a trustworthy source of information? Could anyone really know what Shelton and Stefani are planning to do? Check out our investigation here and discover what’s going on.

