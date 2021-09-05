Blake Shelton Abandoned By Country Stars, Nashville For Going Hollywood?

Has Blake Shelton become disconnected from his country roots? One tabloid insists Shelton has gone Hollywood. Gossip Cop investigates.

Blake Shelton Gets ‘Total Hollywood Makeover’?

Earlier this year, OK! reported Blake Shelton was out of touch with his old fans. Ever since Shelton moved into a $13.2 million L.A. mansion with Gwen Stefani, he’s supposedly fallen out of favor with other, more grounded country stars. An insider dished, “He’s gotten pretty cocky and boasts about being friends with A-listers like Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jennifer Lopez. Of course, people know they’re really Gwen’s pals.”

The outlet notes that Shelton’s song “Minimum Wage” was met with backlash. People accused Shelton of being dismissive of those suffering financial hardships in the midst of the pandemic economy. According to the source, Shelton “has made himself pretty unpopular.” The tipster adds, “The guy has no idea how insensitive he can be. Everyone’s hoping he’ll somehow get back to his Oklahoma roots.”

Blake Shelton ‘Too Cool For Country’?

It’s obvious this story was simply meant to insult Shelton. The whole article is titled “Blake’s Big Head,” and the magazine doesn’t pull its punches. The outlet calls the country star “cocky,” “tone-deaf,” and claims his old friends “cringe” at him now. The magazine doesn’t actually try to inform its readers about Shelton’s lifestyle and instead spends the majority of the article criticizing him for living in LA. The tabloid also ignores some important context.

Sure, Shelton is wealthier than when his career first kicked off, but he’s still country at heart. Shelton spends his downtime on his 1,300-acre Oklahoma Ranch. He also owns a chain of country music-themed restaurants across the south. And while his song “Minimum Wage” faced some backlash, it was celebrated by other country artists. It’s obvious the ones behind this article knew very little about Shelton to begin with, which makes it hard to trust anything it says.

The Tabloid On Blake Shelton

We wouldn’t trust OK! anywhere Shelton is concerned. The tabloid is constantly getting it wrong about his relationship with Gwen Stefani. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed Shelton and Stefani were at each other’s throats over how to decorate their LA mansion. Then the tabloid alleged Shelton was turning into a “groomzilla” over their wedding. And more recently, the outlet claimed Shelton was at odds with Stefani’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Obviously, the magazine is ill-informed on the Voice coach.