Blake Lively Allegedly Having To Put Her Foot Down Over Ryan Reynolds’ Vacation Plans, Sketchy Insider Says

Is Blake Lively shooting down Ryan Reynolds‘ plans for a romantic getaway? One tabloid claims Lively and Reynolds are at odds over how to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. Let’s check in on the former Green Lantern co-stars.

Blake Lively Rejecting Ryan Reynold’s Romantic Getaway?

This week, New Idea reports Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have different visions for their 10th anniversary celebrations. An insider explains that the couple is set on “a cheeky week or two away” to mark the occasion, but Reynolds is apparently getting a bit too adventurous for Lively’s taste. Sources say Reynolds has his heart set on a romantic camping trip in the Canadian wilds, but Lively is far from sold on the idea.

“Blake accommodates Ryan’s love of camping a lot more than we know,” a “family pal” dishes to the outlet. “They’ve taken [their three daughters] out in the wilds plenty of times [and] they always have a wonderful time, but it’s hard work. Blake wants to do something really relacing and hopefully with lots of sand… possibly even back to Lord Howe Island, where she filmed The Shallows.”

Did Lively Tell Reynolds ‘No’?

While this is far from the most salacious story we’ve covered here, it’s most likely a complete work of fiction as well. Why would a “family friend” risk spoiling Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ romantic getaway by spilling their plans to a random tabloid? Truthfully we have no idea how Lively and Reynolds plan to spend the occasion, but neither does this rag.

Furthermore, we may be nitpicking here, but who goes camping for two weeks straight? According to the tabloid, Reynolds and Lively were in agreement on a “week or two away,” so why would a camping trip even be on the table? If Reynolds really is suggesting camping for half a month, we’d have to side with Lively on this one. While it’s hardly a smoking gun, it’s just another point in this story that we’re seriously side-eyeing.

The Tabloid On Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively

Of course, New Idea never quite gets it right when it comes to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Back in 2020, the outlet tried to claim Reynolds was cheating on Lively with Sandra Bullock. Then the magazine claimed Reynolds was living in “misery” with Lively. And more recently the publication alleged Reynolds was choosing work over his wife. Obviously, New Idea isn’t really talking to any “family friends” of Reynolds and Lively.

