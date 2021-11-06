Blake Lively Making Ryan Reynolds Quit Hollywood?

Is Ryan Reynolds retiring from Hollywood? One tabloid claims Blake Lively is demanding him to spend more time with her and their kids. Let’s check in on the Green Lantern co-stars-turned-couple.

Blake Lively Forcing Ryan Reynolds To Quit Acting?

The headline of one article in the latest edition of Woman’s Day reads “Ryan Quits Hollywood.” According to the tabloid, Reynolds shocked his fans by announcing that he’ll be taking a “long break” from acting. But the tabloid insists his “dramatic decision to walk away from one of the highest-paid careers in Hollywood history” is no mystery. Apparently, it is all because of Blake Lively.

“Between movies and his businesses, he has no time for her and the kids,” an inside source dishes. “Blake is craving a normal life and she told him something has to go.” And since Lively and Reynolds boast a combined $240 million net worth, they’re totally able to skip some acting gigs. “Blake couldn’t be happier,” the tipster muses. “She’s looking forward to domestic bliss and family dinners every night. She’s even hoping they’ll try for another child while he’s on this hiatus.”

Here’s What’s Really Going On

Fans of Ryan Reynolds don’t need to fret — the actor isn’t gone for good. First of all, this article is a total bait-and-switch. While the title promises to tell readers how Reynolds “quit Hollywood,” the actual report only explains that Reynolds is taking a long break. Even then, the magazine is wrong and didn’t even bother to share Reynolds’ actual statement.

In a recent Instagram post, Reynolds celebrated finishing filming an upcoming movie titled Spirited. Towards the end, Reynolds mentions, “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.”

Reynolds is simply taking a short break from acting after an extremely busy year. But rest assured, he’ll be back soon. A quick glance at the actor’s IMDB page reveals he has multiple projects down the pipeline, including Deadpool 3 and a new film adaptation of the board game Clue.

Reynolds’ decision to take a breather is extremely understandable and not the dramatic farewell the tabloid describes. It’s obvious the magazine just wanted to use Reynold’s decision to insinuate drama into his marriage.

The Tabloid On Famous Couples

But this isn’t the first time Woman’s Day has reported a couple was struggling when they were actually doing just fine. Earlier this year, the outlet alleged Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were headed for a $315 million divorce. Then the magazine reported Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson were splitting. And more recently, the publication claimed Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder hit a “crisis point” in their marriage. Clearly, Woman’s Day isn’t the authority on celebrity relationships it pretends to be.