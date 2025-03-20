blake-lively-files-motion-to-dismiss-justin-baldoni-lawsuit-against-her

Days after her husband, Ryan Reynolds, filed to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against him, Blake Lively followed suit.

According to TMZ, Lively has filed a motion to have a judge cut her out of Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit.

In her latest court documents, the actress claimed that Baldoni had violated the law by suing her. She stated that the lawsuit against her was out of revenge.

Blake Lively stated that Justin Baldoni filed a defamation lawsuit against her, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane. The lawsuit was submitted after Lively filed her sexual harassment suit against him.

In that lawsuit, Lively accused Baldoni of acting improperly towards her while filming It Ends With Us. She then claimed Baldoni was part of the smear campaign after she went to the studio about the abusive incidents.

Blake Lively States That Justin Baldoni Is Barred From Suing Her

Meanwhile, Blake Lively claimed in her dismissal document that under California law, Baldoni is barred from suing her based on her accusing him of sexual harassment.

The actress’ legal team further accused Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios, of creating “more liability for themselves by malicious efforts to sue Ms.Lively ‘into oblivion.’”

Lively’s team further claimed that Baldoni would have to pay Lively’s legal fees. He would also have to pay “massive damages” for filing the defamation lawsuit against her.

Reynolds filed his motion earlier this week, claiming he shouldn’t be involved in Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively. Baldoni accused Reynolds of making fun of him by creating “Nicepool” for the Deadpool & Wolverine film. He believes the character made fun of his “woke feminism” and was used to bully him.

“What does Ryan Reynolds have to do with that (Lively and Baldoni’s dispute), legally speaking,” the docs read. “Other than being a supportive spouse who has witnessed firsthand the emotional, reputational, and financial devastation Ms. Lively has suffered?”

Reynold’s legal team then stated that the “Nicepool” claim was “thin-skinned outrage over a movie character.” They said the claim falls into his lawsuit’s “general allegation of ‘hurt feelings.’”