Bird Flu Found in Sample of California Raw Milk: All Confirmed Details

California Department of Public Health announced over the weekend that bird flu, also known as avian influenza, was detected in a batch of raw milk being sold in the state’s stores.

The public is encouraged not to drink the batch of cream top, whole raw milk from Raw Fark, LLC. As a result of the virus being detected, the company has issued a voluntary recall. The contaminated batch will have a Best By Date of Nov. 27.

Health officials then revealed that bird flu was detected during testing by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory of one sample of raw milk purchased from a retail store.

The California health officials also confirmed no one has become sick nor contracted the bird flu from the raw milk batch. “Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the ongoing spread of bird flu in dairy cows, poultry, and sporadic human cases, consumers should not consume any of the affected raw milk.”

Raw milk is different from regular store-brand milk due to not being pasteurized. The process heats the milk to a high temperature to kill harmful bacteria and viruses, Among the viruses killed in the pasteurization process is bird flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also stated that consuming raw milk can lead to other health risks. “Symptoms of foodborne illness from raw milk can include diarrhea, stomach cramping, and vomiting. I

“In some cases, more severe outcomes like Guillain-Barré syndrome or hemolytic uremic syndrome can occur,” the CDC noted. “Potentially leading to paralysis, kidney failure, stroke, or even death.”

“Pasteurized milk and milk products are safe to consume,” health officials added. “Because the heating process kills pathogens, including bird flu, that can cause illness.”

Health Officials Warn How People Can Contract Bird Flu Through Raw Milk

Meanwhile, California health officials warned how bird flu can be spread through raw milk.

Drinking or accidentally inhaling raw milk contaminated with bird flu virus may lead to someone contracting the virus. Touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands after touching raw milk may also lead to infection.

Symptoms of bird flu infection in humans include eye redness or discharge, cough, sore throat, and runny or stuffy nose. Diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing, and fever are also symptoms.

“Anyone who has consumed these specific products, and is experiencing these symptoms, should immediately contact their health care provider or local health department,” health officials noted.

To prevent foodborne illnesses, the CDC advises the public to drink pasteurized milk and dairy products. “Refrigerate perishable foods at 40°F or colder to slow bacterial growth. Bacteria can multiply rapidly if left at room temperature or in the “Danger Zone” between 40°F and 140°F. Never leave perishable food out for more than 2 hours.”