Bindi Irwin Welcoming ‘Baby Boy Joy’ With Husband Chandler Powell?

Are Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell expecting their second child already? One magazine claimed the new parents are expecting a baby boy any day now. Here’s what we know.

Bindi Irwin ‘Gearing Up For Her Second Child’?

Back in June, OK! reported Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were expecting a baby boy despite giving birth to their daughter, Grace Warrior, just three months prior. An insider told the tabloid, “Bindi and Chandler knew from the get-go that they wanted a bunch of kids and they feel there’s no reason to wait,” adding, “They’ve shared the joyful news with loved ones. Everyone is thrilled!”

The outlet notes that Irwin’s mother, Terri, was the first person they told. “Terri wept tears of joy. Being a grandmother has brought her so much happiness,” the source muses. The insider adds that Terri believes her late husband, Steve Irwin, is watching over their daughter. “In September, it’s going to be 15 years since [Steve’s passing], but she really feels his presence — it’s like he’s closer than ever,” says the insider.

The outlet insists Irwin is hoping her next child will be a boy so she can pass on her father’s name. “Bindi always said if she had a son, she would name him Steve. Chandler understands how much this means to her, and he’s very proud that his son will be the beloved conservationist’s namesake and carry on the legacy,” the tipster muses.

The tabloid notes that Irwin has her hands full as her second pregnancy progresses. According to the source, Irwin was quick to get back to work at the Australia Zoo, but she’s still an extremely attentive mother to Grace. Finally, the insider reveals that Irwin is planning a home birth. “Bindi’s in great health, and there’s nothing they’d love more than for the baby to come into this world hearing the sounds of their beloved animals,” the source concludes.

Bindi Irwin Was ‘Born To Be A Mom’?

That story was published three months ago, but no credible source has backed up any of its claims. It’s obvious Irwin and Powell are great parents and it’s totally possible they will have more children in the future, but at the moment, there’s no evidence to suggest Irwin is pregnant.

Furthermore, the tabloid’s alleged “insider” goes into great detail about Irwin’s cravings throughout her pregnancy as well as her plans for decorating the new nursery. What kind of insider would have such intimate information? Unless the tabloid is speaking to a member of the family (which we seriously doubt), it’s unlikely the magazine is speaking to anyone close to them at all.

But this isn’t the first time we’ve busted a story like this. Ever since Irwin gave birth to her daughter, the tabloids have been speculating about when she will have another baby. Not long ago, Woman’s Day reported Irwin was pregnant. Then New Idea followed suit, claiming Irwin was expecting a baby boy. Neither tabloid was able to back up its claims. Since all of these reports have different, conflicting details, it’s unlikely any of them are true.

The Tabloid On Bindi Irwin

We wouldn’t trust anything OK! says about Bindi Irwin. Last year the magazine claimed Irwin and Powell planned to make a new business and “cash in” on their pregnancy. Then the tabloid alleged Irwin was fighting with her mother over filming Grace’s birth. And more recently, the outlet reported Irwin was concerned over her brother Robert’s “reckless” behavior. Obviously, OK! has no insight into the family at all.