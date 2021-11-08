Bindi Irwin Leaving Australia Zoo, Moving To America With Husband Chandler Powell?

Are Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, ready to make the permanent move to America? According to one tabloid, the couple is “excitedly planning a trip” to the States to “show off” their seven-month-old daughter. Gossip Cop investigates whether Irwin and Powell are really planning to move to the US.

Are Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell ‘Ready For A New Start’ In America?

Per Woman’s Day, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are “itching” to make a trip to the United States so their daughter, Grace, can finally meet Powell’s parents. A source close to the duo says, “It’s been extremely hard on” Powell’s parents not being able to see their son or granddaughter because of pandemic lockdown restrictions.

However, another insider leaks that Powell and Irwin may be extending their trip to the U.S. indefinitely. “Bindi and Chandler have discussed the idea of moving to the States a few times now, and it’s definitely on the cards,” the tipster reveals.

Apparently, after the couple waits “until the zoo recovers from pandemic losses,” setting up life in Los Angeles is the next step. “Bindi is keen on Hollywood,” the source says. Despite all this excitement, Bindi’s mom, Terry, is “dreading” being without her daughter.

Is Bindi Irwin Really Leaving Australia?

So, is any of this Woman’s Day narrative true? Are Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell planning to leave Australia for a life in Hollywood? At Gossip Cop, we’re not buying it. If you glance at Irwin’s Instagram, it’s clear she’s very committed to her life at the zoo. It doesn’t appear like she’s ready to give any of that up to try and start a new career in Hollywood. Given that Bindi has remained dedicated to the Australia Zoo both before and during the pandemic, we see no reason to believe that that will suddenly change.

Also, this tabloid has incorrectly reported on Irwin’s life in the past, making it challenging to believe its latest story. A couple of years ago, the magazine (again) said that Irwin and Powell were planning to move to the States. According to the outlet, Irwin and Powell wanted to have a second wedding in Oregon to “test the waters of American TV.” Again, the narrative was false, as Irwin and Powell never left Australia nor did they make any moves for a new show.

The Tabloids Won’t Leave Bindi Irwin Alone

It seems like Woman’s Day has had no problem publishing false stories about Bindi Irwin over the years. Last year, the magazine said the entire Irwin family was fighting over their late father’s money. As Gossip Cop previously noted, this was just another example of a bait-and-switch story, which promised “chaos” and conflict but delivered nothing at all in reality.