Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell Pregnant With Second Baby?

Are Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell expecting their second child just months after having their first? Rumors have been swirling that the couple is eager to give Grace Warrior a sibling. Here’s what the tabloids are saying.

Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Welcoming ‘Baby Boy Joy’?

In June, OK! reported that Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were sharing the news that they had another baby on the way only three months after welcoming their daughter Grace Warrior to the world. The outlet noted that both Irwin and Powell had always wanted a big family and felt there was no reason to delay it. According to an inside source, “They’ve shared the joyful news with loved ones. Everyone is thrilled!” The first person they told was Irwin’s mother, Terri. “Terri wept tears of joy. Being a grandmother has brought her so much happiness,” the source mused.

The source explained that as the 15th anniversary of her husband Steve Irwin’s passing approaches, Terri “feels his presence — it’s like he’s closer than ever.” And apparently, Bindi and Powell feel it too. “Bindi always said if she had a son, she would name him Steve. Chandler understands how much this means to her, and he’s very proud that his son will be the beloved conservationist’s namesake and carry on the legacy,” the tipster revealed. We investigated the story here.

Bindi Irwin ‘Pregnant Again’?

The following month, Woman’s Day also shared the news that Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were expecting again. An inside source dished to the tabloid, “Bindi and Chandler knew from the get-go that they wanted a bunch of kids and they feel there’s no reason to wait,” adding that the couple was “thrilled” and “walking on air.” But another baby on the way wasn’t the only big change for the family.

According to the report, Irwin and Powell wanted to raise their growing family in the United States. “Bindi has had this yearning to live in Oregon for a few years. It’s quiet, peaceful, no one would bother her there and she could live a normal life,” the tipster confided. “She has two aunts and an uncle in Oregon, and her mom grew up there and has taken them there since they were little. Bindi can’t believe she didn’t come up with the idea before.” We took an in-depth look at the report here.

Bindi Irwin Expecting A Baby Boy?

A month later, New Idea checked in on the young parents and reported that they had a baby boy on the way. This report was accompanied by exclusive photos of Irwin cradling her stomach, seemingly confirming the news that she had a baby on board. The tabloid echoed many of the same sentiments, insisting both Irwin and Powell knew they wanted a big family from day one. But then the magazine also revealed that Irwin had special plans for her son’s name. “Bindi’s always said that she’d name her first son Steve after her dad,” an inside source mused. After looking into the story, here’s what we found.