Sketchy Report Claims Billy Joel’s Marriage In Trouble Because He Supposedly Holds A Candle For Christie Brinkley

Is Billy Joel still pining for Christie Brinkley? One report says the “Vienna” singer never got over his second wife. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Billy Starts Fire Carrying Torch’

According to the National Enquirer, Joel is arguing with his wife, Alexis Roderick, over his flirty friendship with Brinkley. Joel’s friends are apparently urging the 72-year-old singer to let the past go and focus on what he’s got now. “They divorced nearly 30 years ago, but Billy never got over Christie and still has her up on a pedestal,” a spy says.

Brinkley and Joel got married in 1985 and had a daughter together. The two got divorced in 1994, and both have wed a few times since. Joel loves Roderick, the snitch admits, but he still has his heart set on Brinkley. The source says, “He does tend to romanticize the past, especially his marriage to Christie. They had plenty of problems, but now he sees it all through rose-colored glasses.”

For her part, Brinkley is seemingly enjoying her ex’s attention, a source says. “It’s not like she’s trying to get him back, but she loves talking about the good old days with him.” The report concludes by saying Joel ought to keep his eyes on his wife.

They’re Still Friends

The details of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley’s divorce never really became public. Joel later said, “Just because people can express themselves through their art doesn’t mean they are great communicators in person.”

Despite the divorce, Joel and Brinkley have remained friends and co-parents. Joel’s performed at Brinkley’s charity events, and they raised their daughter together. They even host singalongs together too. It’s nice to see exes remain friends, and that’s all this is.

It’s safe to say this story completely came out of nowhere. Since he dated Christie Brinkley, Billy Joel got married, divorced, and married again. Brinkley’s done the same but got divorced one more time. The two haven’t been spotted together recently either, so this whole story is odd. Brinkley’s busy with The Masked Singer and Joel’s on tour. This article has no reason to exist.

Other Old Flames

Gossip Cop sees stories constantly about exes holding torches for their former lovers. The Enquirer has pulled this stunt more than once. It claimed Johnny Galecki was flirting with ex Kaley Cuoco. The Big Bang Theory stars are still friends after their romance ended years ago.

We also busted its story about Van Jones quietly holding a flame for Kim Kardashian. He’s thanked her for help getting dates, but they’re not interested in each other like that. Gwen Stefani never reunited with Gavin Rossdale, as this outlet promised either.

Stories about exes reuniting are profitable. Maybe it’s all When Harry Met Sally’s fault for convincing the world friendship between the sexes is impossible. In any case, Joel and Brinkley moved on romantically a long time ago, so this story is bogus.

More Stories From Suggest