‘Bill & Ted’ Actor Reveals If He’d Return for Another Movie

When it comes to seeing Death in another Bill & Ted movie, actor William Sadler says never say never.

Videos by Suggest

The veteran actor portrayed the role in 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey before reprising the role in 2020’s Bill & Ted Face the Music. And he said he’d be interested in doing it again.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Sadler was asked if he’d ever go back to the world of Bull & Ted again.

“I would play him again,” Sadler said.

There would be one issue for him though. In the films, the character of Death has very specific makeup. And in the interview, Sadler revealed that he became allergic to any and all makeup.

He said the allergy first appeared when he worked on the show Roswell in the late 90s.

“It didn’t matter what they put on me, my face blew up like a bee sting,” he explained. He said he didn’t wear makeup again until Bill & Ted Face the Music, and his face “blew up.”

“I would do it again in a heartbeat because it’s such a fun character,” he said. “I’d have to figure out some way to keep my face from blowing up.”

Sadler’s version of death wears a full face of white makeup, with black makeup around the eyes to make them look sunken in. In the interview, it was suggested that maybe the character could be animated to save Sadler the reaction.

Currently, there are no plans for a fourth film in the franchise. However, in an interview shortly after the release of Face the Music, writer Ed Solomon suggested there could be a spin-off series focusing on the characters’ daughters, Billie and Thea.

“I would absolutely let those characters carry it forward,” he told Discussing Film.net.

He said he’s “finished with the Alex and Keanu Bill & Ted story.” But he said “if people were interested in a Billie & Thea continuation, I think it’d be cool.”