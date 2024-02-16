Bill Skarsgård Arrested on Drug Charges in Sweden

Actor Bill Skarsgård, known for his role in It, has reportedly been arrested in Sweden on charges of alleged drug possession. Skarsgård was reportedly arrested at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport last October, according to TMZ.

Allegedly, authorities found approximately 2.5 grams of marijuana in his possession. However, it was revealed yesterday that Skarsgård will not face jail time, probation, or parole. Instead, he was ordered to pay a substantial fine of 40,000 Swedish krona, which is equivalent to just under $4,000 USD.

Bill Skarsgård Became a Horror Icon with Roles in ‘It’ and ‘Barbarian’

Bill Skarsgård is renowned for portraying Pennywise the Clown in Stephen King’s It movies. He gained recognition from his lead role in Netflix’s Hemlock Grove, one of their first original series. Skarsgård has since become a horror icon, starring in the cult-hit film Barbarian. He then leveled up to major franchise films. He played the main antagonist in John Wick 4 and popped up in Marvel’s Eternals.

However, it seems the actor is getting back to his horror roots. Next up, Skarsgård is set to take on the late Brandon Lee’s role as Eric Draven in The Crow remake. He’s also playing the iconic Count Orlok in a remake of the 1922 silent film, Nosferatu.

Bill Skarsgård is a Native of Sweden, Making His Alleged Arrest Surprising

It’s a bit surprising that Bill Skarsgård was allegedly arrested for such a charge. Bill, like his brother Alexander Skarsgård (Godzilla vs Kong) and father Stellan Skarsgård (Thor), is a native of Sweden. As a result, he is not only subject to but also familiar with, the country’s laws.

The status of Cannabis as an illegal substance varies widely. Depending on your location, you can freely use it or face severe punishment. Sweden’s strict stance on drug use is evident from their treatment of even small amounts like 2.5 grams.

In Sweden, marijuana remains illegal for both medical and recreational use. This is following the regulations set by NordAN, the Nordic Alcohol and Drug Policy Network, a non-governmental organization dedicated to reducing the consumption of alcohol and other drugs since its establishment in September 2000.

Of course, Bill is part of the renowned Skarsgård acting family. His father, Stellan Skarsgård is a veteran actor known for his roles in Good Will Hunting and Dune. Bill’s talented group of actor brothers includes Alexander Skarsgård, riding high after starring in Succession. Gustaf Skarsgård recently appeared in Oppenheimer. Additionally, Bill has a sister named Eija Skarsgård, who works as a model.