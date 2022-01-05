Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd’s Friends Allegedly Fear For Their Health Over Drinking Problem, Anonymous Source Says

Are Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd‘s friends worried for their health? One tabloid claims the comedians are partying a bit too hard for the age. Let’s check in on the Ghostbusters co-stars.

‘Booze Brothers’ Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd Urged To ‘Slow It Down’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports SNL stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd are enabling each other’s alcoholic tendencies. Since reuniting on the set of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the comedians have fallen back into their old ways of boozing and carousing. “They’ve enjoyed a bromance for 40 years and still get sloppy drunk, but they’re not 30 year olds and really should nip it,” an insider dishes.

“Dan and Bill had a blast working on the film, and there were many opportunities for nights out on the town while they were promoting it, too.” The tipster reveals that alcohol is actually the secret to their decades-long friendship. “Dan and Bill have both always moved to the beat of their own drums, and people assume that’s why they get along so well,” the source explains. “When sober, they actually tend to get on each other’s nerves. But one thing they have in common is their love of a good bar, or even a bad one, as long as it’s well stocked with premium liquor.”

‘Gut-Busters’ Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd ‘Still Play Spin The Bottle’?

While we can’t speak for the actors’ families, we have no reason to believe Murray and Aykroyd’s drinking has escalated to a dangerous level during their time together. That being said, it’s certainly no secret that the actors are fond of alcohol. It’s so well-known that the statement, “Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd like to drink,” which is essentially what this article is saying, isn’t really news.

Bill Murray has an encyclopedic knowledge of booze. When he isn’t bartending at his son’s bar, he’s traveling the country learning new ways to get drunk. If his passion for alcoholic beverages has ever affected his health, he hasn’t shared that information with anyone. So, it’s incredibly unrealistic to suggest anyone close to the actor is gossiping to the tabloid about how Murray drinks too much.

As for Aykroyd, the actor owns his own spirit company called Crystal Head Vodka. We doubt anyone that’s indifferent to drinking would invest so much work into building a company centered around the activity. All of this is to say that we doubt there’s any real cause for concern. While we’re sure they had a blast acting together again, they’ve managed their love for alcohol for a while now. We have no reason to believe Murray and Aykroyd are suddenly going on pub crawls every night.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Health

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has sounded alarms over a celebrity’s health. Not long ago, the tabloid claimed Ryan Seacrest’s team staged an intervention for the TV personality. Then the publication reported Phil Collins wouldn’t make it to Christmas. And the magazine even claimed Kelly Clarkson was “chugging wine” to cope with her divorce. It’s clear the Enquirer has no real insight into celebrities’ health.