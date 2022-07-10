The Rumored Reason Bill Hader And Anna Kendrick Broke Up After Nearly 2 Years

According to recent reports, Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have parted ways after months of quiet partnership. While the couple’s relationship and eventual split have been shrouded in mystery, one tabloid claims to know why they called it quits. Let’s take a look.

Why Did Bill Hader And Anna Kendrick Break Up?

This week, In Touch shares an insider’s account of why Noelle co-stars Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have ended their relationship. “They simply grew apart,” the outlet’s source spills. The article reveals that the pair is rumored to have split over a disagreement about having a baby together. But the tipster insists that “it wasn’t quite that dramatic.”

RELATED: Sketchy Source Says Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Apparently Regret Getting Married So Quickly

The source goes on: “Anna has never wanted children, and Bill already had three kids from his previous marriage. It just wasn’t meant to be a forever love story. But they had a good run together with a lot of laughs, and they ended things as friends.”

What We Know About Hader And Kendrick’s Relationship

Here’s the thing: We have no more reason to believe this alleged insider’s testimony over any other outlet’s anonymous sources. But, unfortunately, that’s all we’re left with—anonymous tips. That’s what their entire rumored relationship has been based on. And that’s because Hader and Kendrick kept their relationship so private that some outlets weren’t confident enough to confirm their romance until just a few months ago.

No one knows if they started dating on the set of their 2019 film or if they struck things up later down the line. And, similarly, no one can say when or why they parted ways. At this point, it’s all just speculation. But we’re guessing the outlet was right in one thing: It seems like they were able to split things off relatively drama-free. The latest update on the now-exes shows Kendrick aboard a luxury yacht vacation with a group of friends, seemingly de-stressing after her reported break-up.

Some Unlikely Tales From The Tabloid

Of course, we can’t close things off without mentioning In Touch‘s checkered past when it comes to celebrity gossip. Let’s take a look at some of the outlet’s latest tales. Just last month, the magazine claimed Kate Moss was desperate to reunite with Johnny Depp following his defamation trial. Then the very same tabloid reported Jennifer Lopez was ruining her and Ben Affleck’s wedding by bulldozing through their $1 million budget. And in even less likely breakup news, the publication falsely reported Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had called it quits. So, we’re immediately skeptical of all celebrity gossip that comes from In Touch.

More Stories From Suggest