Rumor Says Bill Clinton Allegedly Going Through ‘Heart Transplant Crisis,’ Hillary And Friends Reportedly Fearful For His Health

Is Bill Clinton in need of a heart transplant? One tabloid claims the former president is in dire condition after his latest hospital stay. Here’s the latest gossip about Bill Clinton’s health.

Bill Clinton In ‘Transplant Nightmare’?

This week, the Globe reports Bill Clinton is in need of a new heart after being treated for sepsis. Apparently, the politician hasn’t made the recovery everyone had hoped for, and now he’s in need of a lifesaving operation. “The man has not looked healthy,” an insider dishes. “He’s thin and lost his strut. He’s getting up there in age, and just doesn’t take care of himself. It’s all coming back to haunt him.”

And a doctor who hasn’t treated Clinton tells the tabloid that the former president is a prime candidate for a heart transplant. “Clinton’s heart is damaged because he has previously suffered complete obstruction of blood flow to a part of the heart muscle,” the expert explains. “He had a stent and bypass and they wouldn’t have performed those surgeries had he not had extensive plaque in his arteries. Each time there is a complete obstruction and lack of oxygen flow, the heart muscle dies and is replaced by scar tissue that is unable to contract.”

Bill Clinton ‘Caught In A Heart Transplant Drama’?

This story is a bait-and-switch. While the title promises tell of a “heart transplant crisis,” all the article says is that Clinton might be a candidate for a transplant. That being said, we find it extremely unlikely that he’s planning to undergo a heart transplant any time soon. While it’s true the former executive in chief has had heart problems in the past, his recent hospital stay was for a non-acute infection and didn’t have anything to do with his heart health.

Furthermore, the Clinton family is plenty wealthy and powerful. If his doctors said he needed a heart transplant, we don’t see much stopping the politician from getting the operation done. So, the fact that he hasn’t had a heart transplant is a pretty good indicator that he doesn’t need one. That being said, we don’t know the intimate details of Bill Clinton’s health, so anything is possible. But since the tabloid is only speculating, we have no reason to believe Clinton is any kind of “transplant nightmare.”

The Tabloid On The Clintons

This is far from the first time the Globe has sounded alarms over Bill or Hillary Clinton’s health. Last fall, the outlet claimed Hillary was facing her own health crisis due to her weight. Then the magazine reported Bill was on the brink of death. And more recently, the publication alleged Bill was filing divorce after his latest health scare. Obviously, the Globe isn’t reliable when it comes to the Clintons.

