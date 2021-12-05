Bill Clinton Allegedly Filing For $120 Million Divorce From Hillary After Health Scare, Unverified Report Says

Are Bill and Hillary Clinton headed for divorce? One tabloid claims the former president’s recent health scare has inspired him to put an end to his marriage. Let’s check in on the couple’s 46-year union.

Bill Clinton ‘Finally Had Enough Of Hillary’?

A recent edition of the Globe reports Bill and Hillary Clinton are calling it quits. Apparently, Bill’s recent stint in the hospital gave him a new perspective on life, and he’s ready to cut ties with his wife of 46 years. “Bill no longer cares what people think after his hospital stay,” an insider confides. “For years he was concerned about keeping up appearances, first for the sake of his own political career and then to further Hillary’s run for the White House and finally for the success of their charitable foundation.”

But that’s all in the past, and Bill is ready to focus on the future. “He’s no longer willing to live a lie, even for the benefit of his three grandchildren from daughter Chelsea. He was only 60 minutes from death and it forced him to rethink all of his priorities,” the tipster dishes.

The outlet notes that the stress of divorce will likely take a serious toll on Bill’s health. “The stress of divorce, combined with his recent medical emergency, has seemingly had a tremendous effect on his body weight,” a doctor who hasn’t treated Bill explains. “Divorce is the most upsetting lifestyle development I can think of!”

Bill Clinton Seeking $120M ‘Deathbed Divorce’?

This story simply isn’t true. While Bill Clinton’s recent health scare was serious enough to require hospitalization, he wasn’t on his deathbed. Representatives for the politician insisted that his sepsis wasn’t acute, and he was released shortly after receiving antibiotics.

A spokesperson for the Clintons recently announced, “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.” With that in mind, we seriously doubt he’s making any rash decisions about his marriage based solely on his recent illness.

Besides, it’s obvious the tabloid isn’t speaking to anyone close to the Clintons. We’re sure no one that truly cares about the family is spilling their personal information to this tabloid, especially since it has no problem insulting the Clintons and rehashing their past scandals. It’s safe to say this tabloid just wanted to exploit Bill’s recent health scare and has no real insight into his personal life.

The Tabloid On The Clintons

This is far from the first time we’ve caught the Globe lying about Bill and Hillary Clinton. Last year, the outlet reported Bill didn’t have long to live. Then the tabloid alleged Hillary’s health was in crisis. The magazine also claimed Hillary’s “ballooning” weight was causing her health problems. And most recently, the publication purported Bill was “on the brink of death.” Obviously, readers shouldn’t trust the Globe when it comes to the Clintons.

