bill-belichick-celebrates-anniversary-with-24-year-old-girlfriend-jordon-hudson

72-year-old Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson are proving that true, pure love really does defy the playbook as they recently celebrated their anniversary.

Hudson, a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State University, offered a peek into how the couple celebrated the occasion by sharing a post on her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 7.

The former beauty pageant contestant shared a photo of a dessert plate featuring a rich chocolate cake adorned with the words “Happy Anniversary” elegantly written in white frosting. Beside it sat another sweet treat, coated in a delicate layer of shortcake crumble.

Despite the swanky evening, Bill’s current flame felt the need to poke the bear just a bit.

“Better late than never,” Hudson wrote over the snap, adding a chocolate colored heart emoji.

Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Celebrate Plenty of Milestones

It seems celebrating a multitude of milestones is something the NFL legend has to endure with his much younger girlfriend. She marked her four-year “meetiversary” with Belichick on February 11, celebrating the day they first crossed paths in February 2021 when she was still a college student.

Hudson took to Instagram to share the heartfelt note he wrote during their first meeting.

“Thanks for giving me a course on logic,” the coach wrote, cutting the sexual tension with a pen that was mightier than the sharpest knife. “Safe travels!” he added, his daddy energy reaching the greatest of heights.

Love birds Belichick and Hudson reportedly met on a flight back in 2021. (Photos by Darren McCollester/Getty Images and Instagram / Jordan Hudson)

A few days later, on February 14, Hudson shared a Valentine’s Day-themed Instagram post, writing a heartfelt letter to Belichick, who is nearly 50 years her senior. In the post, she reflected on why love should never be “judged.”

“‘What constitutes love?’ or ‘What makes someone worthy of loving?’ ” Hudson began in the caption of her deep philosophical post. “Questions that require a deep analysis and could possibly enable one to understand the romances that they may not understand nor relate to,” she added in a word salad with plenty of fiber.

She admitted she didn’t have all the answers but shared a list of key points to help guide reflection on the main concepts. Hey, we’re all just trying to figure it out, Jordon.

Belichick ended his 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday before he began dating Hudson. Before Holliday, he was married to Debby Clarke Belichick, with whom he has two children, Stephen and Amanda.