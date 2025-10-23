Big Rapper Accused of Stealing $1 Million Watch

Famed rapper French Montana has been accused of stealing a $1 million watch last year in a new lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Justo Obiang and Smair Gato, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed the complaint last week, claiming Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, stole an accessory following a meet-up in Egypt last year.

The two men stated they had met Montana at a concert in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2015 and had stayed in contact with him over the years. In 2024, they made plans with the rappers to meet up in Egypt. Before the meet-up, Obiang and Gato said Montana had asked to trade watches with Obiang, who declined the offer. Gato also declined to trade watches with the rapper.

Although the men initially declined to do a trade, the rapper was able to borrow a $1 million watch from them for Paris Fashion Week. He allegedly promised to return the watch after 30 days and gave the men a watch, which he claimed was worth $1 million, as collateral.

Despite multiple attempts, Obiang and Gato were unable to get the watch back. They also alleged that the watch Montana gave them was actually counterfeit.

The men are now suing French Montana for fraudulent misrepresentation, conversion, unjust enrichment, and other alleged violations. They are seeking at least $1 million in damages.

The Rapper’s Attorney Speaks Out About the Alleged Watch Situation

In a statement to TMZ, French Montana’s attorney Steve Haddad denied the allegations, stating the claims are untrue.

Haddad also stated that the rapper is planning to countersue Obiang and Gato. He claimed that Justo had convinced him to go to Egypt, where he did “multiple days of media appearances and social media postings.”

The rapper further claimed that he accepted the $1 million watch as a payment for his appearance.